We need a partial lockdown – Priest

[By Ben Mbangu and Chambwa Moonga]

FATHER Costa Cheepa says it is irresponsible for those entrusted with governance to trivialise the fight against COVID-19.

And Lusaka businessman, Jason Zaloumis, says it is in the best interest of Zambia that a lockdown of at least two weeks is declared now to inhibit the spread of the frightful COVID-19.

Fr Cheepa says, “now that people are still taking things casually instead of implementing the measures put in place especially social distancing, we need a partial lockdown to decongest the markets, shops, streets and only allow essential businesses to continue offering services”.

The Monze-based Catholic priest observed that people had continued to ignore government directives for social distancing as evidenced by the way they were taking things casually in streets and markets.

“It is irresponsible for those entrusted with governance of the people to trivialise the fight against COVID-19 by failing to come up with concrete strategies to convince the ordinary citizens that the pandemic was at war with humanity,” Fr Cheepa said.

He said the Church leadership had shown care and responsibility in fighting COVID-19 by taking additional measures to avert further spreading of the pandemic by cancelling all church gatherings, communal liturgical celebrations including the principle Catholic liturgical celebrations.

“Our concern therefore is that despite this effort made by the Church and later reinforced by some local leaders at district level who harassed the churches and bar owners that did not adhere to the guidelines, it is still life as usual in the communities, streets and markets,” Fr Cheepa observed.

He said it was irresponsible for those with power to govern to politicise calls for a lockdown whether partial or total as the only key measure that could make citizens realise that their health was important hence needed to observe social distancing.

“Be it in Zambia or elsewhere to trivialise the issue of lockdown is unnecessary. The fight against COVID-19 is a fight in favour of humanity and that any form of politicking at this historic moment of the world should be left aside,” Fr Cheepa said.

He said for now the country required a partial lockdown to save lives.

Fr Cheepa explained that calls for a lockdown whether total or partial was a measure to protect human beings regardless of who they are, rich or poor.

He urged those that had nothing better to say in favour of protecting and saving people’s lives to spare their energy for their personal family businesses.

“COVID-19 is a disease so everyone is a potential patient and carrier. Those who are calling for lockdown are not against the poor nor are they against business men and women. If people are infected with COVID-19, they will not be there to do business tomorrow. The simple common sense principle is prevention is better than cure,” Fr Cheepa said.

He said those that were following up how the COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging humanity would agree that efforts must hastily be done to ensure that the virus does not spread more than it had already in the country.

“Now that people are still taking things casually instead of implementing the measures put in place especially social distancing, we need a partial lockdown to decongest the markets, shops, streets and only allow essential businesses to continue offering services,” Fr Cheepa suggested.

He said it was important for the country to come up with concrete strategies to convince the ordinary citizens that COVID-19 was at war with humanity hence must not take things casually.

And Zaloumis notes that a lockdown will negatively hurt the country’s economy and the poor but cautions that the repercussions of not declaring it now will bring worse results.

Zaloumis, in an interview on Wednesday, said Zambia lacked capacity to directly respond to a full-scale outbreak of the coronavirus.

“As a Zambian citizen, it will be in our best interest to have a lockdown now for at least two weeks, as opposed to having it later – which would be for a long period of time,” Zaloumis said.

“I know that it will hurt the economy but in the foreseeable future, it will be worse if we don’t do it at this precise moment. This pandemic is serious and it can even cost us lives! If the President can call for a lockdown…. We are all aware of the fact that we do not have the capacity or the manpower to respond to a full outbreak of coronavirus.”

He pointed out that the COVID-19 was a pandemic of huge magnitude and that the country ought to be methodical and quick in responding to it.

“Yes, the poor would be affected [by a lockdown] by the fact that they do not have resources to buy essentials such as food, Zesco [units] and et cetra. But what we would appeal to directors of companies offering mobile money services like Airtel, ZAMTEL and MTN is that we could use their platform like NASOVA to borrow money of up to K5,000, without accruing interest,” Zaloumis suggested, adding that such an appeal had to be extended to mobile companies by the government.

“Of course, citizens will be liable to pay back. This should be for citizens aged over 25 years and above, whose data is there at ZICTA. This would offer great help in having this lockdown done because the poor do not have the capacity to sustain themselves for a period of time that we wish to go under lockdown.”

He added that the government could also offer incentives to the mobile companies, “if they can’t do it out of their own good will.”

“Maybe the government can give them tax rebates for maybe two months,” suggested Zaloumis.