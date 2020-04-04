We urgently need help

We are not going to manage this fight against COVID-19 without massive international financial support.
And there will be huge social and economic consequences if we fail to get the necessary support against this unprecedented threat.
We urgently need financial support to shore up our ailing healthcare system and economy, or face a disaster that will affect so many other things.
There’s no need to pretend or cheat ourselves that we can handle this pandemic and its consequences all by ourselves.
The consequences of not getting immediate help are of unimaginable health and social impacts.
Our already overburdened healthcare system is being stretched beyond breaking point.
This virus will cause unimaginable economic and social devastation.
Our economy will fall apart because of the collapse in commodity prices and tourism. As one of the world’s poorest countries we going are to be hit harder than rich ones. We don’t have the capacity to absorb the shock.
And soon overcrowding, poor infrastructure and lack of resources will start to hamper all these public health efforts being made by the government.
Even basic hygiene and handwashing facilities and soap will become a problem issue for our poor people.
We are really facing an unprecedented threat to human life, social cohesion and economic devastation.
And we are already facing massive economic losses that will be incurred as we desperately try to cope. Social disruption is increasing. And soon violence and security issues will become a big challenge.
Swift action is needed to get emergency assistance.
We also need to start working on longer-term reforms that will make us more resilient to outbreaks and natural disasters.
