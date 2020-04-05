Bishop Mchombo urges govt to pardon Prime TV

ANGLICAN Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo says government should give Prime TV an amnesty, reconcile and work with it for the good of the country.

And Bishop Mchombo has dismissed assertions that the coronavirus pandemic is a myth.

In an interview, Bishop Mchombo said there was need to use every platform to disseminate information on the prevention of coronavirus.

“We appeal to government to work with Prime TV, whatever happened, let them put it in the past and allow Prime TV to carry out the sensitisation programmes just like any other media house. The situation that we find ourselves in is that we need every platform for awareness campaigns and Prime TV should be one of them because if you allow others…especially the social media, there is a lot of misinformation going on on that platform but with the established houses like yourselves with known physical addresses, I think you are more responsible in the way you disseminate that information and government should make use of every available media house with established routes. We need every media house on board to help us. My appeal to government is, please give Prime TV an amnesty, reconcile and work together for the good of this country,” Bishop Mchombo said.

He, however, said coronavirus was not a myth from God but people should know that it was real.

Bishop Mchombo said God was not trying to punish anyone.

“I think the thing that we need to do as a people is to respond to coronavirus together and for this we would like to commend government for what it has done in fighting and preventing this pandemic by ensuring that there is serious screening at the points of entry and of course testing which follows. Our people should not believe in these myths going around. What we need to do is to listen to what government is saying through the Ministry of Health by ensuring that there is social distancing, of course, the washing of hands,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo appealed to government to ensure that health workers are well protected.

“This is another area of concern because in most cases they are performing their jobs within the normal way but there are a lot of people that are going to these hospitals for treatment because it is possible for clients to pass on the virus to them or the health workers to pass the virus onto the people. There is great need that our health workers are well protected as they do their work to make sure that coronavirus is contained,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo urged some members of the clergy not to mislead people on coronavirus.

“This is the time when people come in the name of God and say they know the treatment and they may tell people that they are going to prayed for them and that they should not probably listen to what government is saying. So the people need to be very, very careful. This is not the time to be shouting ‘I receive and something like that’; this is the time to listen to scientific regulations that have been put across. If we are going to attack and contain coronavirus in a scientific way, the correct way but people should not be lied to that certain a papa somewhere has got powers to contain coronavirus in their own way and this applies to the traditional healers. Our people need to be cautions, we don’t want people to be taking advantage of the situation and make quick money out of nothing,” he said.

Bishop Mchomba said the people should work together because by so doing the efforts of fighting coronavirus would be achieved.