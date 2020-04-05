Headline Matters with Chambwa: Stay at home

As a starting point, let me hasten to say that COVID-19 is too serious a matter to satirise. I’m not doing that, I emphasise. Equally, it’s not something to politicise but I have no authority to practically restrain politicians from doing what they do.

As a trained communicator, I’m an ESSENTIAL WORKER, not only to The Mast but to Zambia – and, by extension, the world. This isn’t overprizing oneself! There is truth to this and if you doubt, ask Dora Siliya, the Minister of INFORMATION. Indeed, information is power and read on.

While writing this article, I’m confined in some room at my work place, safely working. Not that I have defied the “stay home” anthem but because I work on a rotational basis. If anything, defiance isn’t part of me; I follow laws, sometimes even unlawful ones. Only governments make unlawful laws!

Look, esteemed readers, there is no way anyone, in Zambia or elsewhere, would have predicted a time like now when the world would not only limp but be thrown out of the game altogether. But here we excruciatingly are; mankind has clearly been afflicted. Businesses, from that of fritters to planes, have all faltered. Sport-related gatherings, weddings, Church services and every other communal activity you can think of has been grounded. This is a difficult time for economists, ordinary people, scientists, journalists, pilots, drivers, teachers and every other professionals – lawyers and liars included. Everyone is somewhat dejected as a result of this virus. Men and women – married and single – sex workers, evangelists, pastors/bishops, footballers, their coaches, hotel staff, carpenters, accountants, thieves and many others are mostly at home. Reason? As a preventive measure against contracting or even transmitting the virus!

Expectedly, a friend was telling me the other day that it’s difficult to stay at home, that the tediousness of being at home an entire day is unspeakable. My response is that be the entertainment that your home needs. You can’t be a NON-ESSENTIAL worker at your place of work and assume the same title at your home. Rise up to the occasion and at home, be an ESSENTIAL mother, auntie, niece, daughter, sister, cousin, father, uncle, nephew, son, brother. That’s the way it works; between boredom and the coronavirus, it’s okay to ‘die’ of boredom. Yes, it’s boring but STAY AT HOME and safely so. COVID-19 is real.

But don’t just be at home obliviously; follow the trends on COVID-19 by listening to radio and TV news and read newspapers, especially via their online platforms. Journalists are unquestionably essential workers and so there won’t be shortage of news. As you remain at home, look out for CREDIBLE information on COVID-19. As they say, this too shall pass. But before that, STAY AT HOME and wash your hands regularly. Symptoms of coronavirus are cough, fever, shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing. 909 is the free toll number you have to call for help.

Lastly, let me say that I don’t live in outer space for me not to know that as you stay at home, it must be on a well fed stomach. Food is needed! But where is the solution? It’s bleak. But say a prayer, for now. I’m too sympathetic but sympathy does nothing to satiate hunger. Nonetheless, stay at home.

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.