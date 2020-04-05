‘Running the country based on emotions’

It’s very dangerous for Edgar Lungu to make government decisions based on emotions, on how he is feeling.
Turning his emotions into government policy is certainly not the right way to govern.
And Chishimba Kambwili is right when he says Edgar should be on top of things and not run the country based on emotions.
There are many government decisions that are taken by Edgar based on his emotions.
In saying this we are not in any way implying that Edgar shouldn’t have any emotions. That would be asking for, or expecting, the impossible.
But there’s a distinction between feeling an emotion and acting on it.
Many people take undue responsibility for their emotions, as though feelings were volitional behaviours, the result of a choice. Often there is a stated or implied notion: “I should feel this, not that.”
There’s no need to blame oneself for feeling, or not feeling, a certain emotion.
That will be tantamount to trying to control what is essentially not ours to control.
On a moment-to-moment basis, feelings come and go of their own accord.
The mistaken belief that one can and should be in control of felt emotions leads to unwarranted moral condemnation, a sense that having certain feelings is the mark of a bad person. Self-condemnation of this sort is tragic and can last a lifetime. By the same token, it is unhelpful to criticise or overanalyse the feelings of another. He or she didn’t choose those feelings, and may not know why they arose. Calling on another to account logically for feelings often has an aggressive edge; it banks on the fallacy that emotions are rational and controllable when they are not.
Emotions arise in the limbic system, the non-verbal, more primitive brain centres we share with other animals, not from the neocortex, the seat of rational thought. The neocortex notices and is affected by activity in the limbic system. This is why we can’t always immediately name or identify an emotion when we feel it, and why strong feelings can temporarily flood or short-circuit rational thought.
Actions are different. Unlike emotions, they are, or should be, essentially under our control.
Anger or sadness or lust do not, in themselves, compel anyone to do anything. Our ability and responsibility to exercise choice occurs when deciding to act, not at the point of having the feeling.
Our actions have real consequences for ourselves and others. They can get us in trouble, arrested or divorced. They can hurt our others.
This is why it is so crucial to differentiate behaviour from internal feelings and emotional states.
It’s very dangerous for Edgar Lungu to make government decisions based on emotions, on how he is feeling.
Turning his emotions into government policy is certainly not the right way to govern.
And Chishimba Kambwili is right when he says Edgar should be on top of things and not run the country based on emotions.
There are many government decisions that are taken by Edgar based on his emotions.
In saying this we are not in any way implying that Edgar shouldn’t have any emotions. That would be asking for, or expecting, the impossible.
But there’s a distinction between feeling an emotion and acting on it.
Many people take undue responsibility for their emotions, as though feelings were volitional behaviours, the result of a choice. Often there is a stated or implied notion: “I should feel this, not that.”
There’s no need to blame oneself for feeling, or not feeling, a certain emotion.
That will be tantamount to trying to control what is essentially not ours to control.
On a moment-to-moment basis, feelings come and go of their own accord.
The mistaken belief that one can and should be in control of felt emotions leads to unwarranted moral condemnation, a sense that having certain feelings is the mark of a bad person. Self-condemnation of this sort is tragic and can last a lifetime. By the same token, it is unhelpful to criticise or overanalyse the feelings of another. He or she didn’t choose those feelings, and may not know why they arose. Calling on another to account logically for feelings often has an aggressive edge; it banks on the fallacy that emotions are rational and controllable when they are not.
Emotions arise in the limbic system, the non-verbal, more primitive brain centres we share with other animals, not from the neocortex, the seat of rational thought. The neocortex notices and is affected by activity in the limbic system. This is why we can’t always immediately name or identify an emotion when we feel it, and why strong feelings can temporarily flood or short-circuit rational thought.
Actions are different. Unlike emotions, they are, or should be, essentially under our control.
Anger or sadness or lust do not, in themselves, compel anyone to do anything. Our ability and responsibility to exercise choice occurs when deciding to act, not at the point of having the feeling.
Our actions have real consequences for ourselves and others. They can get us in trouble, arrested or divorced. They can hurt our others.
This is why it is so crucial to differentiate behaviour from internal feelings and emotional states.