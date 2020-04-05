ZAMRA expedites issuance of permits on COVID-19 medicines

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) says it has expedited the issuance of import permits on allied substances used as preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Senior public relations officer Christabel Iliamupu said ZAMRA had put in place a series of initiatives aimed at minimising the potential negative impact of the pandemic on the availability of medicines and allied substances in Zambia.

“This includes among other things, expediting the issuance of import permits on allied substances used as preventive measures against Coronavirus (COVID-19) and waiving registration requirements on certain products on a case-by-case basis,” she said.

Iliamupu said this was to ensure timely availability of allied substances such as facemasks, medical gloves, disinfectants and alcohol based hand sanitisers that have been recommended as preventive measures against the coronavirus.

“As ZAMRA, we are in constant communication with manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacists and other healthcare providers to identify and respond to medicine and/or allied substance shortages that may arise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

She urged the pharmaceutical industry and suppliers to report any anticipated disruptions in supply, shortages of products experienced, and any planned withdrawals of products from the market.

“Furthermore, ZAMRA is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders in actively monitoring any potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on availability of safe, quality and efficacious allied substances for use in the prevention of COVID-19,” she said.

ZAMRA donated a consignment of alcohol-based hand sanitisers valued at K50,000 to the Ministry of Health to help mitigate and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Receiving the donation at the ministry headquarters in Lusaka, health minister Chitalu Chilufya thanked ZAMRA, adding that the donation would go a long way in helping to ensure that hand hygiene practices are adhered to in the wake of coronavirus.

Dr Chilufya urged ZAMRA to work closely with the pharmaceutical industry and other stakeholders to ensure registration of contemporary products that would help to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

ZAMRA director general Bernice Mwale said the donation was a response in supplementing government’s effort of effectively mitigate and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

She said control and regulation of medicines and allied substances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was critical as it would help in ensuring that public health was safeguarded.

“Public health is our key priority and as such we remain committed in ensuring that the Zambian public has access to quality, safe and efficacious medicinal products and allied substances. In this regard, ZAMRA has continued to urge the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that all medicines and allied substances such as hand sanitisers, disinfectants and medical sundries (facemasks and medical gloves) made available to the Zambian population consistently conform to the set standards of quality, safety and efficacy throughout the supply chain,” said Mwale.

Meanwhile, Stanbic has donated ventilators to the Covid-19 fight

Stanbic Bank Zambia CEO Leina Gabaraane said all must play their part in containing the Coronavirus.

In a statement following the bank’s donation of three state-of-the-art ventilators worth US$31,500 (K504,000) to the Ministry of Health to assist in treating COVID-19 patients, Gabaraane said the unprecedented outbreak required nothing less than full commitment from all stakeholders if the country was to have any chance of defeating the virus.

“In this very difficult time of uncertainty, I wish to express our unrelenting commitment towards ensuring our clients, and of course the general public are safe and that their wellbeing is a key priority for us,” he stated.

“As a good corporate citizen of the Republic of Zambia, we fully endorse all measures taken by government and will consequently ensure that we fully abide with all the measures as stipulated by the Statutory Instrument (SI) No 21 and 22 of 2020.”

Gabaraane noted that the government had so far done “a remarkable job” in limiting the spread of the virus through various interventions, adding that Stanbic was prepared to play its part in supplementing government efforts to fighting the pandemic.

“Containing the virus is not government’s responsibility alone; we must all play our part because Zambia is our home, we must fight for her health, and drive her growth,” Gabaraane said.

“It is in this light that Stanbic has increased its contribution to this fight by donating three modern ventilators to the Ministry of Health to help increase their capacity to provide effective treatment to patients. Its donation to the ministry notwithstanding, Stanbic Bank has been one of the leading voices among financial institutions providing practical advice and solutions to help local businesses survive the negative effects the pandemic has caused.”

He added that Stanbic had also put in place support measures to help businesses of all sizes stay afloat until the pandemic passed.

“We are alive to the financial and economic stress that will result from this global pandemic. As the leading bank in Zambia we note our responsibility of playing a significant part towards ensuring that we help support our clients during this time wherever possible,” said Gabaraane.

“We urge the public and businesses to engage with us and let us jointly work out how we can support you. We all have a collective responsibility of ensuring that we slow down the spread of this virus by observing the government’s laid down measures and ensuring we limit the damage to our economy as much as possible. The quicker we all overcome the pandemic, the better for us all and this we can achieve by working together.”