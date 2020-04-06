COVID-19 a wake-up call for leaders – Mudenda

BWEENGWA Constituency’s Hamangaba ward councillor Maybin Mudenda says the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call to non-performing leaders.

In an interview, Mudenda said the pandemic had reminded leaders that neglect their people that it was important to deliver services especially in key sectors like health.

“Today’s global crisis is a wakeup call to non-performing leaders that only use their time in power for corruption and politicking instead of providing services to the people. It is also a lesson to anyone with aspirations to serve the public in any capacity to focus on service delivery and not on personal interests,” he said.

Mudenda said COVID-19 had exposed the failure by those in charge of the country to improve the health system to modern standards.

“Who knew that African politicians will one day wake up quarantined in the very countries they looted the health-care system, social cash transfer, inflated prices on shoddy work projects and fire tenders as well as ambulances?” Mudenda wondered.

He said it had dawned on the government that had been riding on deceit and tribal lines because fighting the coronavirus did not require lip service but actual work.

“We are calling upon those with the country’s resources to prioritise service delivery to the people and not self-enrichment. Think about people dying from hunger and diseases due to lack of drugs in hospitals, think about those who are killing each other because of the artificial political and tribal hatred we have created, think about the helpless people who don’t even understand what Bill 10 is yet they are fighting each other over it,” he said. “Think about the Zambia we want and let whatever we do be of a good example to the future generation that Zambia had principled people who put the poor people first before their own interests.”

Mudenda observed that most Zambians at community level were failing to hold their leaders accountable and make informed decisions because they had been taught to look at issues from a tribal or political point of view even when it was serious like the case of COVID-19.

“If a person speaking is not from their favoured party or tribe then everything said must be condemned even when deep down their hearts they know it makes sense,” he noted. “Look at how Hakainde Hichilema is being treated in this country! Despite giving solutions to problems facing the country even the latest on coronavirus, still his advice is ignored simply because he is an opposition leader.”

Mudenda said currently Zambia was in dire need of a serious leadership that puts national matters as its first priority.

“Where is the leadership when load-shedding is at its peak? Where is the leadership when the prices of most commodities is getting high every day? Where is the leadership when the freedom of expression seems to be a preserve of those who support the people in the corridors of power? Where is our government when the depreciation of the kwacha is blamed on coronavirus?” he asked.

“Where is the government when our Mukula [rosewood] is sneaked out of the country to Malaysia without its knowledge? When will it be a priority to government to find an everlasting solution to this load-shedding amidst the fight against COVID-19?”

Mudenda urged Zambians to usher in the UPND in next year’s general elections because the party understood prudent usage of resources.

“As we are fighting coronavirus we are urging government to employ the same energy they used to talk about Bill 10 and distributing mealie-meal during by-elections to ensure that everyone was given masks and sanitizers, put an end to load-shedding, arrest the free-falling kwacha, high mealie-meal prices and breakdown in the rule of law,” said Mudenda.

He advised the government to take politics as a battle of ideas and not to silence those who are perceived as enemies like constitutional lawyer John Sangwa and privately owned Prime TV.