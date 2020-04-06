FNB enhances digital solutions to help fight COVID-19

FIRST National Bank (FNB) has enhanced its digital solutions to help reduce on the use of cash when making transactions.

The Bank has also been sensitising clients on the same so as to help avoid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

FNB has therefore boosted efforts to migrate customers onto its existing FNB App, mobile and online banking platforms to help them bank safely and more conveniently.

“At FNB, we ask ‘how can we help you?’ During this time, we are committed to providing real help. Therefore, we encourage you to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by using FNB’s digital channels, including; the FNB App, Mobile and Online Banking to transact,” said FNB Zambia head of retail, Kabanda Lilanda in a statement on Friday. “You can download the FNB App from your preferred app store or use mobile & online banking to transact conveniently from anywhere and at any time. We also ask customers to avoid risking unnecessary exposure by crowding in banking halls and at ATMs especially if they are exhibiting any symptoms associated with coronavirus. Additionally, please use hand sanitiser and wash your hands before and after transacting if you do use any of these service points.”

Lilanda stated that FNB customers could send money through eWallet, make transfers, buy electricity or airtime and pay for bills via the FNB App or Mobile and Online Banking.

He stated that in addition, customers who might need to issue instructions to the bank to complete or initiate transactions were advised to sign indemnity forms which would assist the bank carry out instructions on their behalf if they were not able to visit an outlet.