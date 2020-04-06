I’m reigning chief in custody of instruments of power – Kakumbi

CHIEF Kakumbi of the Kunda people in Eastern Province has explained that the insubordination being referred to by Senior Chief Nsefu as the reason for dethroning him is because he opposed the allocation of land within his chiefdom to Firoz Mitha and Nubert Banda.

He says he is still reigning and executing his chiefly duties with the support of the people in his chiefdom and is still in custody of the instrument of power.

This is in a matter where Kakumbi has sued Nsefu challenging his overthrow as chief Kakumbi for allegedly refusing to sanction the illegal allocation of land in his chiefdom by senior chief Nsefu.

In his defence senior chief Nsefu, Sokhani Phiri of the Kunda people of Mambwe district in Eastern Province said he dethroned Kakumbi because he conducted himself in a way that exhibited insubordination which is contrary to the people under his chiefdom.

He accused Kakumbi of setting ablaze the women’s shelter and benches at Kakumbi old palace turn off. Nsefu said Kakumbi was charged four cows and goats for torturing his subjects and for also denying them consent letters to electrify their homes totally ignoring the rural electrification programme which was being promoted by the government.

Nsefu, who denied illegally allocating land in Kakumbi’s chiefdom, said Kakumbi reported him to the Anti- Corruption Commission on bogus allegations of corruption as a way of strong-arming him to reverse his decision for Kakumbi’s removal from the throne.

He said Kakumbi had been refusing to give consent to land to fellow Zambians for shops, guest houses and tourism facilities which were to be considered as development in his area.

“The letter dated December 28, 2019 had the immediate effect of dethroning and removing the plaintiff from the position of Chief Kakumbi, which position I installed upon him, on the basis that he had conducted himself in a way that exhibited insubordination and contrary to the interest of the people under his chiefdom,” Nsefu said.

He said himself and other Kunda chiefs namely Malama, Mkhanya, Jumbe and chieftainess Msoro heard Kakumbi on several occasions and tried to help him to live in harmony with his subjects but all efforts had proved futile and that even his own headmen have rejected him as chief.

“The plaintiff was on November 16, 2019 called for hearing of issues relating to land allocation in his chiefdom where the plaintiff was warned and charged traditionally,” Nsefu said.

He argued that the Kakumbi Royal Establishment and the chief Kakumbi electoral college have no bearing on his decision to remove John Kapepa as chief Kakumbi.

Nsefu said under the African customary law, Kakumbi had ceased to be entitled to hold the office of chieftainship following his dethronement adding that the action to dethrone him was not illegal and it was followed correctly as per customary law and authority endowed upon him as senior chief.

But in his reply to Nsefu’s defence, Kakumbi argued that what is alleged to be insubordination relates to his opposition to the allocation of land in his chiefdom to Firoz Mitha and Nubert Banda, which allocation included land where his palace is situated and that Nsefu went ahead and issued consent letters to the two without consulting him.

“Arising from the plaintiff’s stand regarding the particular allocation of land, the plaintiff was fined to pay four cows in November 2019 which animals were not collected by the defendant while the issue of goats involved an incident where marketeers’ market stalls were removed from private property and the place was cleaned and dirt was burnt, which removal infuriated chief Nsefu who fined the plaintiff eight goats which were collected by force in 2003,” Kakumbi said.

He also denied committing any act of arson saying that the market structures were on titled private land and the said stalls were removed to pave way for location of a container that was earmarked to serve as a police post to combat rising crime in the area and an alternative place for trading was allocated to the marketeeers that were trading on private land whose owner took issue with the trespass and encroachment on his premises.

Kakumbi said he did not physically remove any stalls and neither did he admit to the charge of burning any market stalls.

He explained that he was not heard on any credible allegation and there was no meeting that was convened by the said chiefs after November 19, 2019 adding that there was no need to pay any fine over a scheme that was hatched by Nsefu after his illegal allocation of land could not come to fruition.

Kakumbi affirmed that he reported Nsefu’s corruption over illegal land allocation in his chiefdom to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The complainant charged that the defendant has no power nor authority to allocate land to any person in his chiefdom. Kakumbi said Nsefu does not enjoy nor can he exercise any power in another Chikunda chiefdom but that he, “indeed can help settle disputes between chiefs but he does not enjoy any power of allocating land in another chiefdom”.

Kakumbi emphasized that only the royal family of the Kakumbi chiefdom, who comprise the electoral college can select and remove him from the throne and not Nsefu who simply plays the ceremonial role of installation of the chief who has been selected by the Kakumbi royal family and this practice emanated from the colonial times and was imposed by the then colonial powers.

“The defendant exercised powers that he did not possess and no reigning chief Kakumbi has ever been dethroned by a Chief Nsefu since the establishment of the Kakumbi chieftainship and the plaintiff will aver that he was never heard on any charges preferred against him,” said Kakumbi. “The plaintiff is still reigning and executing his chiefly duties with the support of the people in his chiefdom and is still in custody of the instrument of power.”