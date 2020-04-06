No need to panic buy – Mwakalombe

STOCK buying of foodstuffs is just creating artificial shortages, says Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe.

Mwakalombe says there is no need for people to panic and start buying food in bulks.

He said this during his tour of shopping malls to check on the compliance of social distancing and hand washing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The government is still able to bring food in the country. So there should be no need for panic buying of food staffs,” he appealed. “Comply so that we avoid a lockdown for Copperbelt and the country at large. We don’t want to use force on the vendors, just listen and follow what is put up. We are just removing the streets kids to protect their lives. We need to remove them. It is a serious concern to us.”

Mwakalombe said the panic buying of food by the public was just creating an artificial shortage of foodstuffs in chain stores.

“There is no need to panic and I want to assure the people of the Copperbelt that government is equal to the task of supplying food,” he said.

Mwakalombe said those stockpiling food were only risking their food from going bad and would end up losing out.

He noted with concern how a good number of employees in a number of shops were not wearing protective masks.

Mwakalombe urged store managers to comply with the laid down protective measures to curb the virus and avoid a complete lockdown of the Copperbelt and the country at large.

He was however, impressed with the clean surroundings, the compliance with social distancing as well as the use of hand sanitisers and the setup of washing basins.