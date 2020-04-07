Lungu wishes Johnson a quick recovery

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says it is sad to hear of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to Intensive Care Unit after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to press aide Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu wished Prime Minister Johnson a quick recovery.

“My thoughts are with him, his family and the great people of the United Kingdom,” he said.

The Head of State also extended his thoughts to all those who have lost loved ones from the coronavirus disease and wished a quick recovery to all who are still battling to survive from it.

“The wide spread of COVID-19 is unfortunate and we all have to work together to defeat this pandemic by ensuring that our people comply with measures announced by World Health Organisation,” said President Lungu.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.34 million people and killed over 74,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the BBC, Prime Minister Johnson had been moved to St Thomas’ ICU as a precaution because his symptoms of coronavirus infection have not improved. He was admitted to St Thomas’ on Sunday with a persistent symptoms, including a fever.

Also UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was self-isolating at home, because a family member is showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Gove told the BBC that the Prime Minister was “not on a ventilator” but had “received oxygen support.”