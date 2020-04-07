Marshland Consortium limited directors in court for forgery, uttering false documents

THE State has denied being in possession of the case record involving three directors at Marshland Consortium limited who are facing charges of forgery and uttering false documents.

Tobias Milambo 47, of Woodlands, Nachi Musonda 33, of Chongwe and Richard Lubemba 31 of Chalala, are charged with six counts of forgery and four counts of uttering of false documents when they allegedly appointed themselves as directors of Ultimate Insurance without consent of the company board.

When the matter came up before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale on Monday, Jonas Zimba, who is representing the three directors, said he was aware that the prosecution was trying to indirectly bring the matter before another magistrate.

Zimba disclosed that he was aware that the case was supposed to be taken to magistrate Alice Walusiku through the substitution of the old indictment when it was supposed to be brought before magistrate Mwale for allocation but it had not been brought.

In response, State prosecutor, Aaron Tuntuluka, said the State did not have the case record before court and sought the indulgence of the court to allow him to follow up the matter with the National Prosecutions Authority.

Magistrate Mwale granted the application by the State but did not set a date on which the accused would appear before him for the allocation of their matter and possible plea.

It is alleged in the first count that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba between January 1, 2018 and March 25, 2020 whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a document namely Bitrust Rear Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2018 for Stand no. 9192/35 Manunga road, Ndola, by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and authorised by Bitrust Real Estate Innovation Solution for Investors.

In the second count it is alleged Milambo between January 1, 2018 and March 25, 2020, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document namely Bitrust Rear Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2008 [for] stand no 9192/35 Mununga Road Ndola to Pensions and Insurance Authority.

Allegations in the third count are that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba between the same dates, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a document namely Bitrust Rear Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2018 on sub division A of Lot no. 2008/M Lusaka by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued and signed by Bitrust Real Estate Innovation Solution for Investors when in fact not.

In count four, it is alleged that Milambo between January 1, 2018 and March 25, 2020 whilst acting together with other persons unknown, knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document namely Bitrust Rear Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2008 on subdivision A of Lot no. 20081/M Lusaka to Pensions and Insurance Authority.

In count 7, among other counts, it is alleged that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba between the same dates, whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a document namely Ultimate Insurance Company Limited unanimous resolutions of the shareholders dated June 25, 2018 by purporting to show that they were genuinely issued and signed and authorised by Bitrust Real Estate Innovation Solution for Investors.

And in the 8th count, it is alleged that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba on the same dates whilst acting together with other persons unknown, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a document namely Ultimate Insurance Company Limited unanimous resolutions of the shareholders dated June 25, 2018 by purporting to show that they were generally issued, signed and authorised by Bitrust Real Estate Innovation Solution for Investors when in fact not.