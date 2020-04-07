QUEENS MENTOR CALLS FOR DISCIPLINE

NATIONAL women’s national soccer team coach Bruce Mwape says he is not worried of losing some of the players for the 2021 Olympics.

The Copper Queens qualified to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after a 2-1 win over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon but the tournament has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus disease.

Mwape told The Mast that the postponement of the tournament would give him chance to see other players that were not part of the historical qualification to include in the national team.

“There are no worries, we have given them the programme that they should be following when it comes to individual training because we are not the only country which is affected, all the countries have been affected. The players will be training on their own. When we resume training, we will definitely call them to camp and look at their fitness levels,” he said.

Mwape said there is a possibility of losing some of the players that were part of the qualifiers.

“It can happen but we still have to look at the other players. This is the only best chance for us to see other players we didn’t see when we were playing the qualifiers,” he said.

He encouraged players to stay focused and be disciplined

“It’s just to encourage them to continue training individually, stay focused and be disciplined; you know discipline is actually the cardinal thing,” said Mwape.