We’re on standby to help govt – HH

WE’RE on standby to help the government on fiscal prudence and debt restructuring, says Hakainde Hichilema.

The UPND leader says it would be a great loss to the country if “we are lost in hatred and partisan divisions.”

While noting that Zambia had not recorded any coronavirus case for three days as at Sunday, Hichilema called for more tests to be conducted.

Hichilema has also described the K10 billion that the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has put up as relief for financial institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a “drop in the ocean.”

He argued on his Facebook page on Sunday that the underlying economic problems that the country was facing could not be resolved by the measures the BoZ was proposing.

Hichilema said the government needed to “immediately” address debt servicing, suspend capital projects which “coincidentally” are worth K10 billion.

“Rightly so, BoZ has identified fiscal issues that have caused the current economic stress. The 10 billion Kwacha BoZ has put up as relief for financial institutions is a drop in the ocean,” Hichilema said. “What needs to happen is for government to immediately address debt servicing, suspend capital projects which coincidentally are 10 billion Kwacha. Dr Denny Kalyalya has done what he can, let [finance minister Bwalya] Dr Ng’andu step up.”

On Friday, Bank of Zambia governor Dr Kalyalya said among the comprehensive measures taken to safeguard financial systems stability, promote the greater use of digital financial services and mitigate the negative effects resulting from COVID-19 on the economy was to establish a targeted medium term refinancing facility, with an initial amount of K10 billion to provide medium term liquidity.

Dr Kalyalya noted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health as well as the economy and said consequences could not be determined at the moment but indications were that it would be unprecedented.

He said the Zambian economy had been facing significant macro-economic challenges as reflected in low growth, high fiscal deficit, rising inflation and debt service obligations as well as low international reserves.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the situation resulting in unprecedented global public health and economic crisis,” Dr Kalyalya said. “The amount (K10 billion) will be reviewed as conditions warrant. This is a three to five years’ facility that will be available to eligible Financial Service Providers (FSPs) to enable them restructure or refinance qualifying facilities or on-lend to eligible clients. Detailed implementation guidelines will be rolled out as soon as the on-going discussions with the Bankers Association of Zambia are concluded.”

He added that BoZ had also scaled up Open Market Operations to provide short term liquidity support to Commercial Banks on more flexible terms than those obtaining before the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Revised rules governing the operations of the interbank foreign exchange market to support its smooth functioning, strengthen markets, discipline and provide a mechanism for addressing heightened volatility in the exchange rate in periods of stress,” said Dr Kalyalya.

Meanwhile, Hichilema said the UPND would continue writing to government institutions and “voicing our solutions whether they choose to take them on board or not”.

“We are better united than divided and it would be a great loss to our country if we are lost in hatred and partisan divisions,” Hichilema said.

He also said Zambia was relieved that there were no new cases of COVID-19 as at Sunday.

“But we must be cognizant of the fact that the identification of new cases has been correlated to the number of tests done, as witnessed in other countries. We need more tests to be conducted,” urged Hichilema.