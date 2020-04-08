Africa shouldn’t be testing lab for coronavirus – Sikaile

GOOD governance and human rights activist Sikaile Sikaile says the coronavirus is a global crisis where no nation should mock another.

Last week Friday, two French scientists suggested that Africa be used as a testing ground for a coronavirus vaccine.

Their remarks attracted criticism, including from soccer stars Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o.

Adding his voice to the condemnation, Sikaile urged African leaders to wake up and provide quality leadership.

“The COVID-19 is a global crisis and there is no nation that should mock another because we are all victims in one way or the other. We need to sympathise and work as a team, the entire globe, in looking for the solution so that we save lives,” he said in a statement. “God has taught African leaders a great lesson that the money they have been stealing and hiding outside Africa cannot be retrieved back due to the lockdown of COVID-19. African leaders, think about the wellbeing of your nations and stop being tyrants who only think about themselves and their stomachs. Save us from this international ridicule.”

He said Africa should learn and work towards standing on her own.

Sikaile said such a dream was achievable with serious leaders that had a heart for the continent. “Because God has blessed the continent with all the much-needed resources that only need leaders with brains to make Africa a great continent. The remarks by the two French doctors who suggested that the coronavirus laboratory should be carried out in Africa are so disappointing as they are racially discriminatory remarks,” said Sikaile. “It is of no doubt that the two doctors made the remarks against Africa intentionally without regret. But it is wrong for anyone to suggest or make Africa a testing lab. We understand that Africa has no good health care services but this is not justifiable for anyone to suggest Africans should be samples whether the vaccines can treat COVID-19 or not.”

A trio of former Chelsea stars has accused a pair of French doctors of being “deeply racist” after they suggested testing potential coronavirus vaccines live on TV using African people.

Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o and Demba Ba have all used their social media platforms to criticise the doctors, Dr Jean Paul Mira and Dr Camille Locht, for their comments on the LCI station.

“A little of this is done in AIDS studies where they use prostitutes to test some things because they know that they are highly exposed and do not protect themselves.”

Locht, director of research at the French Institute of Health and Medical Research, replied: “You are right, we are thinking of a parallel study in Africa … I think there is a request for a proposal.”

In response, Drogba posted on Twitter that African people must not be viewed as guinea pigs.

“It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this,” Drogba said. “Africa isn’t a testing lab. I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racist words.

“Help us save Africa with the current on-going COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

“Let us save ourselves from this crazy virus that is plummeting the world economy and ravaging populations health worldwide. Do not take African people as human guinea pigs! It’s absolutely disgusting.

“African leaders have a responsibility to protect their populations from those horrendous conspiracies. May God protect us!”

Those sentiments were echoed by Ba, who wrote: “Welcome to the West, where white people believe themselves to be so superior that racism and stupidity have become commonplace. TIME TO RISE”.

Eto’o opted for a somewhat more frank reply: “You are just s***. Africa isn’t yours to play with.”