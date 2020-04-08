Choice of UNZA as COVID-19 quarantine centre alarms lecturer

A UNIVERSITY of Zambia lecturer says it is shocking that any one in his right senses can select UNZA’s main campus as a quarantine centre for suspected carriers of the deadly COVID-19.

The government has turned the University of Zambia Great East Road campus as quarantine centre, especially for truck drivers entering the country.

According to health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, truck drivers are screened at points of entry and escorted to UNZA where they are quarantined.

But Tiyaonse Kabwe, a lecturer in the Department of Development Studies, said subjecting UNZA to COVID-19 was subjecting the entire Lusaka population and beyond to the virus.

Kabwe said it was common knowledge that any quarantine centre was chosen on the basis of its isolation from the mainstream community of people who are being protected.

Kabwe said those familiar to TB isolation wards, and leprosy hospitals would attest to such fact.

“It is evidently clear that UNZA does not meet this criteria, it not only has a total of over 20,000 students and over 2000 employees at any one given time, but is also at the very centre of the most heavily populated residential areas of Kalingalinga, Mtendere, Kaunda Square and their endless chain of other densely populated areas,” he said in a statement.

“What this means is that subjecting UNZA to COVID-19 is subjecting the entire Lusaka population and beyond to it. Secondly, there has been virtually no pre-warning signs. UNZA has been turned into a COVID-19 quarantine centre without any pre-warning signs. There is also virtually no indication of any barriers between the suspected would be carriers of the virus and the university community and its visitors. In short, there is no distinction between suspected carriers and the usual populations of people.”

Kabwe said the only intrusion was a mere presence of four or five armed police officers at the entrance to the residences of quarantine.

He said there was free movement of people, including unsuspecting scavenging children from Kalingalinga compound.

“Thirdly, there seems to be no regard for containing the would be infected wastes from the zoned premises. There will be no protection of the scavenging children and adults who frequently visit UNZA for their survival. It is not known which cleaners have been assigned to those buildings of quarantine and what type of protective clothing they have been given. If they are the same workers that clean university officers then the entire university and beyond is headed towards a major calamity of unspeakable magnitude,” he warned.

“What will become of UNZA students when the university reopens finally? It is a wonder if our health authorities will manage to disinfect all those premises to ensure the safety of our returning students. It seems to me that there is something whoever suggested to turn UNZA into a quarantine centre was trying to achieve. Obsessive hatred against UNZA cannot be completely ruled out. We have seen the past and continued insensitivity against UNZA. But what the perpetrators must know is that this type of war against UNZA is ultimately a war against the entire nation of Zambian and beyond. I ask both the ministers of health and higher education to immediately move the quarantine centre away from UNZA. Let the authorities find a far distant isolated place for their scheme. Nothing should stop them from perching tents in safer areas or indeed finding some isolated premises elsewhere.”

Kabwe said it must be noted that preventing infections at UNZA was an act of saving all Zambian lives, inclusive of those of the “schemers of this horrid act”.

“If the authorities stay mute and let the virus loose that is when the nation will know exactly how evil meaning some intentions can be. Lastly, all would be thick skinned schemers of this evil act must know that the arm of moral universe bends toward justice and that no evil deed goes unpunished. COVID-19 Virus is not a child’s play,” said Kabwe.