‘COVID-19 a wake-up call for our leaders’

Bweengwa Constituency’s Hamangaba ward councillor Maybin Mudenda says the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call to non-performing leaders.
Mudenda says COVID-19 had exposed the failure by those in charge of the country to improve the health system to modern standards.
“Who knew that African politicians will one day wake up quarantined in the very countries they looted the health-care system, social cash transfer, inflated prices on shoddy work projects and fire tenders as well as ambulances?” wondered Mudenda.
Indeed, the coronavirus outbreak has put a spot on most African countries’ health infrastructure and preparedness in dealing with epidemics and/or pandemics.
It’s not a new reality check. We all remember too well how Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea struggled until the international community, led by Cuban medical brigades and the WHO moved in, to contain the ebola outbreak.
The 2014 Western African Ebola virus epidemic was the most widespread outbreak of Ebola virus disease in history – causing major loss of life and socioeconomic disruption in the region, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
But with the coronavirus, the entire world is at war against the disease at the same time. That being the case, everyone is waging that war with own means – public health infrastructure – and otherwise.
But what this pandemic is teaching us now is to elevate our budgetary allocation to health and education. It compels us to prioritise medical human resource and infrastructure, including biotech industries.
We cannot put it more aptly than reported by the Associated Press in an article: “COVID-19 leaves Africa’s elite stranded”.
AP states that: “The coronavirus pandemic could narrow one gaping inequality in Africa, where some heads of state and other elite jet off to Europe or Asia for health care unavailable in their nations. As countries including their own impose dramatic travel restrictions, they might have to take their chances at home.
For years, leaders from Benin to Zimbabwe have received medical care abroad while their own poorly funded health systems limp from crisis to crisis. Several presidents, including ones from Nigeria, Malawi and Zambia, have died abroad.
The practice is so notorious that a South African health minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, a few years ago scolded, “We are the only continent that has its leaders seeking medical services outside the continent, outside our territory. We must be ashamed.”
Now a wave of global travel restrictions threatens to block that option for a cadre of ageing African leaders. More than 30 of Africa’s 57 international airports have closed or severely limited flights, the US State Department says. At times, flight trackers have shown the continent’s skies nearly empty.
Perhaps “COVID-19 is an opportunity for our leaders to reexamine their priorities,” said Livingstone Sewanyana of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, which has long urged African countries to increase health care spending.
But that plea has not led to action, even as the continent wrestles with major crises including deadly outbreaks of Ebola and the scourges of malaria and HIV.
Spending on health care in Africa is roughly 5 per cent of gross domestic product, about half the global average. That’s despite a pledge by African Union members in 2001 to spend much more. Money is sometimes diverted to security or simply pilfered, and shortages are common.
Ethiopia had just three hospital beds per 10,000 people in 2015, according to World Health Organization data, compared to two dozen or more in the US and Europe. Central African Republic has just three ventilators in the entire country. In Zimbabwe, doctors have reported doing bare-handed surgeries for lack of gloves.
Health experts warn that many countries will be overwhelmed if the coronavirus spreads, and it is already uncomfortably close.”
