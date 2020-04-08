PF deliberately delayed appointment of market boards – UPND

THE UPND says the PF government has deliberately delayed the appointment of market boards to allow cadres to ran the markets and bus stations.

UPND deputy chairperson for local government and housing Brian Ndumba said in a statement that the pilfering of resources at Lusaka City Market had been going on for a long time now.

Ndumba said the PF government had turned these public institutions into revenue centres for financing their party activities that include the buying of councillors, especially in United Party National Development strongholds, pocket fillers for deployed thugs at markets and bus stations and buying of pangas or machetes.

“With the staggering round figure of K13,000,000.00, not accounted for in the Lusaka City Council’s receipts and payments, as revealed by Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa, one would not be wrong to think that this is partly where the financing of the PF’s cruel national…project came from,” he said. “The PF government has deliberately delayed the appointment of market boards to allow the cadres to ran the markets and bus stations.”

He said the original concept of the development of Intercity Bus Terminus and the Lusaka City Market was to create a revolving fund from proceeds to help other councils finance construction of markets in their jurisdictions.

Ndumba said City Market was not for Lusaka City Council but a facility where all councils were supposed to tap resources to build their own markets.

He said the market and bus stations Act of 2007 was very clear on the management of markets and bus stations in Zambia.

“One of the provisions of the Act is that the minister of local government appoints Market Boards to manage these markets on behalf of local authorities. However, since 2007, no market board has been put in place. This can never be viewed as an administrative oversight on the part of the minister but a deliberate ploy to plunder public resources,” Ndumba said. “This is more true given the observation that in his letter to the Town Clerk, Mayor Sampa has copied the Secretary General (PF) [Davies Mwila] as an authority in the administration of Lusaka City Council, including the management of revenue centres like markets/ bus stations. It’s alarming to learn that from last year’s total revenue collection of K13,626,242.12, only K60,000.00 was remitted to Lusaka City Council.”

He said the balance was pocketed by the PF.

“It must be made clear here that market fees, charges and fines are a form of tax. In actual sense, these monies are a form of public fund because they are financed/paid by the public in order for government/council to provide a service,” Ndumba said. “We appreciate mayor Sampa for exposing this blatant theft of public money. When we say these characters are stinking corrupt, it is developments like these that inform our convictions and conclusions. We will not be wrong to conclude that Mr Lungu knows all this theft and chooses to turn the other side. Mr Lungu gave himself the mandate that Zambians should have given him to run the country’s affairs, that include overseeing markets and bus stations on their behalf.”

He said it was clear that President Edgar Lungu had failed to ensure accountability not just in the local government system but in almost every sector.

“And we challenge Mr Lungu, if he is not involved, directly or indirectly, to ensure these public funds are accounted for. As UPND, we expect Mr Lungu to promote a culture of consequence where touching public resources for selfish reasons would not be condoned. Perhaps it is expecting too much of a man who himself has to date not accounted for his millions raised in a single year of being in office and whose ‘ubomba mwibala alya mwibala’ remark are ever producing increased corruption in public offices and corridors,” Ndumba said.

He said Zambians expected their resources to be properly accounted for and utilised for their betterment and not to be looted by PF leaders and cadres.

Ndumba said public funds should be paid into government accounts for the provision of public goods and services.

“Once in office, the UPND government is going to use this public financing for the good of the public. This will include: The acquisition of modern equipment for the management of solid waste, and expansion of drainage network; Establishment of Township Management Boards (smaller councils) to decongest Lusaka Urban and to take municipal services as close to the people as possible,” said Ndumba. “[Also] Financing of the management of environmental health; acquisition of spraying equipment/chemicals, especially for spraying mosquitoes in houses; provision of motor bikes/ bicycles to environmental health technicians for sensitisation of disease control and inspection of food (shops/malls), and food handlers, open up/create infrastructure for trade and commerce (modernise market infrastructure) in the Township Management Boards (including green markets for fresh farm produce); finance start-up capital and recapitalisation of small-scale businesses (SMEs) at local level….”