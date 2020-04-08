Unpacking M&E with Kanyamuna 7NDP Technocrats, Implementers, safeguard Zambia’s development path amidst COVID-19!

COVID-19 has become the buzzword or phrase not only in Zambia, but the world over. Undoubtedly, this deadly disease has so far claimed in excess of 60,000 precious lives globally. Devastating reality to say the least! I personally mourn with the globe and individual countries and families involved. God help us!

In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, I continue to use monitoring and evaluation (M&E) lens to analytically gauge our prospects for a positive and rekindled Zambian socio-economy. M&E is a very classic and realistic approach which utilises conceptual constructs to demonstrate the achievement of empirically supported development results (i.e. outputs, outcomes & impacts). It is for that very reason governments, international development agencies, local institutions and businesses, civil society and cooperating partners all develop and make use of M&E systems to deliver (desired) results.

Sadly, I have to outrightly state here that Zambia is showing a gloomy and increasingly hazy chance of reviving the already fast deteriorating economy. This has become very clear to me when COVID-19 hit the globe and particularly Zambia, my beloved country. Unless we shift drastically in what we do as a country, Zambia is headed for a clear no good economically, socially, emotionally, culturally and potentially spiritually. In Zambia, we pursue development efforts through the three (3) arms of government – Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary. When COVID-19 descended on Zambia, we saw the two arms of government responding to the threat. The Parliament adjourned sine die (until God knows when it will resume business). Almost simultaneously, the Executive swung into action constructing task teams and committees as COVID-19 response structures. We started hearing on daily basis how COVID-19 ‘huge’ budget has been secured and approved, COVID-19 centres have been set up and recently 400 medical doctors have been recruited. To say the least, the government officials reported how simple it has been to secure and be on top of the pandemic.

However, my focus today is: where is Zambia today in terms of implementing the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP 2017-2021) amidst COVID-19? As others may know, the 7NDP is our current blue print document for national poverty reduction programmes in all sectors of the economy—education, health, water, agriculture, mining, tourism, commerce, energy, entrepreneurship, etc. What am I saying? All the last four (4) years’ (2017 to 2020) national budgets have been informed by the 7NDP outcomes and targets (as far as we read). Thus, my understanding is that the 7NDP is not the document to throw away when things get tougher and worse socio-economically. Droughts and floods may come, Bill 10, high exchange rates, high debt, political tension and other economic ills can befall us – the 7NDP is a document not to forsake. Even in bad times like the COVID-19 pandemic, I strongly believe a national development plan should still be our priority guide on how to navigate through our survival. Alas! Unless the shift happens from tomorrow onwards, I have concluded that our government has seriously been unsettled by COVID-19 to an extent where the 7NDP has become like a common novel (such as the 1965 Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s ‘The River Between’) on library shelves. This is a very huge problem for me.

The national address speech by His Excellency the President, Dr Edgar Lungu, clearly justifies my observations. Without reciting it because a free copy sits under the Ministry of Finance website, in its entirety makes no reference or at most nothing was linked to how COVID-19 will practically affect the 7NDP outcomes. In my view, the presidency should have been the right office to announce that Zambia will have to suspend some critical programmes under the 7NDP to ease resources for fighting COVID-19. Zambians should have been told which major programmes in the 7NDP suffered suspension to support COVID-19 fight. As though that was not enough, I read and studied the speech by the Minister of Finance, Dr Bwalya Ng’andu. Credibly so, the Minister did a fantastic job outlining government response towards COVID-19:

1. Setting up an Epidemic Preparedness Fund under the Ministry of Health amounting to K57 million;

2. Cabinet approving a COVID-19 Contingency and Response Plan with a budget of K659 million under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit; and

3. Starting mobilising funds through the budget and engagement with various local and international stakeholders.

Curiously, the last time I checked, trees and garden flowers did not drop money any more – even under extreme prayer and fasting. So I ask, where did the K659 million and K57 million COVID-19 budget come from? The entire address failed the M&E test of giving us evidence of how this country will be accounted for from a ‘development planning’ perspective. Other than dwelling on global and domestic challenges arising from COVID-19 and possible generic remedial actions, the Minister did not bring out solid and pragmatic socio-economic options for Zambia. In my view, this could have been best done within the framework of national planning and budgeting frameworks. If you want some more heart brokenness and distress, appreciate what the Ministry of National Development Planning has said or done so far since COVID-19 broke out. Simply put nothing has happened (at least in the public domain) even when the Eighth National Development Plan (2022-27) was currently being developed.

I want to give government officials a benefit of doubt because those who have spoken so far are predominantly politicians. Added to the list above could be the Minister of Health and his counterpart from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. They have not strongly linked the COVID-19 strategy to existing national planning and budgeting frameworks. If they did, we can have a discussion. Our last hope are technocrats and implementers of the 7NDP across government and parastatals. Our policy leaders may be allowed to preoccupy themselves with what is deemed their priorities.

Please technocrats and all those in charge of delivering the 7NDP, for once, let us endeavor to come up with a framework of COVID-19 effect on the 7NDP and potentially our Vision 2030. What is the total cost and programme implication of COVID-19 on the 7NDP? Optimistically, will it be possible to attain outcome targets in the 7NDP given this global pandemic? Can Zambia consider declaring the 7NDP redundant and start afresh under the 8NDP? What does COVID-19 mean to the 2020 and 2021 national budgets? What about the years after? Under such constraints, what should be Zambia’s strategy to revive the economy? Quickly model frameworks to assist our already stressed politicians to save Zambia. In my considerations, what I am raising should be happening now during the lock downs, while we are still ‘staying and working from home’. Tomorrow shall surely be late and overcrowded. You will do better to give your best to mother Zambia. Aluta continua (struggle continues) for a Zambia focused on nothing else but development results through sound M&E institutionalisation!

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm/SM