You can’t ignore a presidential directive and go scot-free – Lusambo

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo says in enforcing President Edgar Lungu’s directives, during the COVID-19 period, the issue of human rights will neither be here nor there.

Lusambo, a Kabushi PF member of parliament, stresses that there should be compliance, where closure of bars is concerned during the COVID-19 period.

On Hot FM radio’s Red Hot Breakfast show yesterday, the minister said the Lusaka provincial administration, working hand-in-hand with Lusaka City Council, Zambia Police, “when we find you in those bars drinking with your colleagues, we’ll not look at your face, we’ll not look at the position which you hold in the society, we won’t say this is a human rights advocate, we’ll whip you.”

“We want to institute behavioural change. We want our people to change their minds,” Lusambo said.

Asked why he should resort to whipping people, Lusambo responded that: “this fight is not a fight for government alone. This is a public concern – all of us are involved in it.”

“So, we have scaled it down from government to community, to family or household levels and to individual levels because we want to make sure that we contain this disease. Despite the awareness which is going on, information trickling down to the last person in Mpongwe, Kanyama, Kalingalinga, Mandevu, George compound, we have continued to see people flocking to bars,” he explained. “They have come up with a different strategy now; when you go to their bars you will find a sticker ‘bar closed.’ But they are inviting people secretly to be inside the bars and start selling beers to those people. Those are the people we are trying to change their mindset.”

Asked whether he had been infringing on people’s rights, the minister countered that: “human rights have already been infringed upon.”

“Go to Unites States, UK, China, it was the word which was used. If the people have failed to listen to the last man in the line of defence, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu and ignore the measures, we are going to make sure that we control them,” he said.

“That’s why we are here as government; we are here to control situations. This is part of our responsibility – to make sure that we put things in order. Takwaba umuntu uwacita (there is no person who can) ignore presidential directive and he goes scot-free. Bufi (it’s a lie)!

Reminded that a state of emergency had not been declared in Zambia for citizens to lose some of their rights, Lusambo asked: “so, you want us to declare a state of emergency.”

“The President gave measures and those measures are supposed to be adhered to by each and every citizen. If you fail to obey presidential directives, that’s why we have security wings in our country to make sure that they control situations. Zambia is not a failed State,” he said.

“We are here providing leadership from His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, down to his ministers, permanent secretaries, directors, DCs (district commissioners). We are just enforcing the measures which the President outlined on that material day. So, for me the issue of human rights is neither here nor there.”

Lusambo said COVID-19 was a disease that is non-selective.

“Whether you are a human rights advocate, police, lawyers, judges, politicians – it can strike you at any time. So, this is the time to be serious,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lusambo noted that the Lusaka provincial administration as not happy that the capital city had been declared the epicentre of COVID-19.

“For us this is the time now to pull up our socks, to work extra hard. We want to thank His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s leadership. He has provided leadership…As Lusaka Province, we are working hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health and other ministries to make sure that we contain this COVID-19,” said Lusambo.

“This COVID-19 is a virus; it can strike you when you least expect it. So, for me, with my team, provincial medical officer and all district health directors, we are on our toes to make sure that we enforce the measures which Lungu has put in place.”