Zesco load-shedding up to 15 hours

ZESCO Limited has announced that there will be a reduction in power supply country-wide for 10 days starting Wednesday April 8, 2020 due to loss 132MW from one of the Independent Power Producers following a fault on one of the generating units.

Public relations manager Hazel Zulu said the maintenance works would result in longer hours of load-shedding of up to 15 hours per day.

“It should be noted that this additional load shedding has become essential in order to protect the power system from collapse and to ensure that the available power is distributed equitably to all our customers,” she said.

“We, however, continue to appeal to our customers to employ energy efficiency and conservation initiatives such as completely switching off lights and electrical appliances when not in use as well as consider migrating to the use of gas for cooking and solar for lighting.

Zesco deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause to our esteemed customers.”