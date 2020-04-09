ZIIMA welcomes the jailing of PF cadre for assaulting a journalist

THE Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has welcome the conviction and jailing of Eastern Province PF cadre Frank Mwale who attacked Breeze FM journalist Grace Lungu.

In a statement, ZIIMA vice-president Jubiel Zulu said the imprisonment of Mwale on two years custodial sentence by the Lundazi Magistrates’ Court was a relief and victory to the media in Zambia.

Last year on February 12, 2019, during the Mkomba Ward by-election, Mwale, 41, a businessman of Chipata, assaulted and stole K400 from Lungu when she was on duty covering the said by-election.

The Lundazi Magistrates’ Court found Mwale guilty of assault and theft and sentenced him to two years imprisonment on the count of assault.

On the charge of theft of K400 belonging to Lungu, he was handed a two years suspended sentence.

“ZIIMA followed this matter with keen interest and noted the many maneuvers that were made to hoodwink Grace into withdrawing this matter from court but she chose integrity. She deserves a standing ovation with adoration from amongst ourselves. Her stance helped the State and the court to have a solid case against the assailant,” Zulu said.

She said the judgment was warning to those who would be offenders and perpetraters of violence against journalists.

“While we take this as a warning to other overzealous political party cadres, we wish to urge other journalists who may find themselves victim to violence to maintain integrity. We want to echo the comments of President Edgar Lungu when he directed that all cadres who attack media personnel must be punished, though this should not always come after a presidential directive but be obvious in line with the provisions of the law,” she said.

“We hope Mr Mwale will use his time in prison to reflect on his acts and hope that he will become an ambassador of protection of journalists after his four-year jail sentence.”

And Zulu urged information minister Dora Siliya and his permanent secretary Amos Malupenga to consider resolve government and Prime TV standoff outside the court.

She said court was not the best place to resolve a civil matter.

“While still on this victory for the media, we regret to note that government’s ignoring of the well-intended apology from Prime TV over the recent misunderstanding has now made the TV station seek legal redress. We still call upon Hon. Dora Siliya and Mr Amos Mapulanga, the information and broadcasting services minister and PS respectively to reconsider their position and allow for mutual settlement of the matter,” said Zulu.

Meanwhile, the Free Press Initiative Zambia says journalists deserve total protection and freedom to carry out their duties.

Welcoming Mwale’s jailing, FPI Zambia founder Joan Chirwa said the judgment should serve as a strong warning to all political party cadres, regardless of affiliation, that an assault on journalists would not go unpunished.

Chirwa said journalists deserve total protection and freedom to carry out their duties.

“Inflicting fear in them through assault is a serious injustice not only to the journalism profession but the entire nation as the press serves as the Fourth Estate in a democracy. We’re thankful that the Head of State, President Edgar Lungu, identifies himself as a strong advocate of media and press freedom and has recently warned that any political party member found breaching the law will be brought to book,” she said.

“As we approach the 2021 general elections, we hope all political party cadres will use this case as an example to refrain from violence against journalists. We’re aware that journalists, especially those from State owned media institutions, have equally faced serious harassment from opposition political parties who equally fail to recognise and appreciate the functions of the press.”

Chirwa said the FPI was elated that justice had finally been served and thanked Lungu for not yielding to pressure to drop the case, and MISA Zambia and BBC Media Action for their spirited fight in the matter.