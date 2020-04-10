Don’t mishandle Mopani, Nevers warns govt

MMD president Nevers Mumba says mining houses and the entire business community must rise above their own fears that government is just out to get them and grab the mines by force.

“We wish to advise and warn our colleagues in the Patriotic Front government that they should not mishandle this matter or fall for the temptation to start playing politics,” he said.

Mumba said the government must quickly rise above their crisis of fear.

“Fear that perhaps the mines are only creating a false reason to cut jobs and blame it on a ‘false majeure’ as one of the tabloids called it. The mining houses and the entire business community must also rise above their own fears that government is just out to get them and grab the mines by force. It is these fears that will hinder proper conflict resolution,” Mumba said. “A win-win approach can bring about a solution that both keeps the jobs and helps the mines survive this turbulence. A win-win approach, anchored on dialogue, rather than fear, can help bring new hope to our people in the face of COVID-19 and its devastating effects.”

Mumba said the news coming out of the Copperbelt should make every Zambian to wake up and sober up.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) announced that they were proceeding with their plans to place the operations of the mining giant under ‘Care and Maintenance’. In their statement, Mopani Copper Mines said it could ‘no longer continue its operations in a COVID-19-stalled environment as a result of the critical disruptions to international mobility, transportation and supply chains arising from COVID-19’,” he noted.

Mumba said at the same time, the government, through the mines minister Richard Musukwa issued an official statement rejecting MCM’s position and accusing the mining company of ‘fishing for reasons’ to shut down the mine against any legal provisions.

“As the MMD, we have been in government before and we understand the implications that any disruption or threat to mine jobs can have on any Zambian government. We also appreciate the role that the Copperbelt and the role which its underlying economic mood at any time plays in the political dispensation and we fully understand why the government would be quick to try and issue a warning to MCM in light of this,” he said. “We equally take cognizance of the recent developments in the relations between government and the mines with specific mention here of the Vedanta Resources-run Konkola Copper Mines which was forced into provisional liquidation, a dispute which has ended up in court and actively so, to this day.”

Mumba said the MMD also recognised that before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mining industry had been, and remains a major source of foreign exchange in Zambia.

He said its closure would have an immediate negative impact on the already deteriorating exchange rate which was just a few ngwees away from breaching the K20 to $1 psychological barrier.

“We also take full stock of the fact that our national reserves, as held at the Bank of Zambia currently represent only about 1.4 months’ worth of import cover. This means we have insufficient cushioning to sustain a stable exchange rate, as well as to cover for our critical imports including fuel, oils and gas,” he said.

Mumba said the picture was very gloomy and delicate.

Mumba said the government must instead start to see the situation as an opportunity to change the negative image that they created in the international business community of being an intolerant government only out to re-nationalise the mines by force in the way they handled the KCM issue.

“This time, we must choose to walk hand-in-hand with the Mopani management and find a way to keep all the 14,000 jobs despite the COVID-19. To their credit, Mopani have also announced that 5,000 of their permanent Zambian employees, excluding management, will be sent home on their base salary. In addition, about 9,000 affected unionised contractor employees will receive an ex gratia payment. Employees and their dependents will continue to access health care and Mopani will remain committed to its corporate social responsibility projects,” he noted.

“To us in the MMD, this means that the mining company is willing to adopt a win-win option where both company and employees survive as they try to deal with the obvious disruption the mining businesses all over the world are facing. The greatest issues that require urgent government attention are not just the threat of COVID-19 itself, but the derivative problems that it presents as a result. For example, we know that with China and South Africa still on lockdown, most of the value chain including suppliers and manufacturers of spares, and mining consumables, the buyers themselves and the direct health threat on the Mopani Mine workers themselves are all real.”

Mumba urged the government not to fall for the temptation to start playing politics.

He said this was a real issue and it could be resolved, but only on a round table.