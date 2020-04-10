I’VE NOT SEEN KALU LETTER – MINISTER

SPORTS minister Emmanuel Mulenga says he has not received any letter from Lewis Mosho’s law firm asking him to dissolve the Andrew Kamanga-led Football Association of Zambia executive.

In an interview yesterday, Mulenga said he is currently on leave and in his constituency, Ndola Central.

He said he could not comment on the matter in detail because he does not know the contents of the letter.

“I have not seen that letter, unless if I look at the letter… Because I might answer something which could be off target and I’m on leave and am in my constituency,” said Mulenga.

Defying FIFA’s directive, former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya has asked Mulenga to direct the FAZ executive committee led by Kamanga to leave office until the deferred elections are held.

Kalusha’s lawyers, Lewis Nathan Advocates have also given the minister five days to take the demanded action, beyond which they threaten legal action.

“We would be grateful if your good office, acting through and, or together with [National] Sports Council of Zambia, immediately instructs and, or directs the outgoing FAZ executive to cease or stop holding themselves out as if legally constituted,” reads part of the letter.

The letter dated 6th April 2020 also expressed serious concerns over FIFA’s recently-announced backing of the Kamanga team’s continued stay in office until the association’s elective AGM, disrupted by the coronavirus and other legal injunctions, is held.

The letter indicated that the lawyers are also acting on behalf of two others, Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka.