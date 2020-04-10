LCM sends 200 miners on leave to decongest mine

LUANSHYA Copper Mines has sent 200 miners on leave as a way of fighting COVID-19 to create space.

CLM spokesperson Sydney Chileya said the 200 workers were on paid leave.

“We have sent a total of 200 miners on leave. The leave is fully paid and once the situation normalises, the workers will be called back. This is a passing phase for the mine. We want to create space, as you know mining involves working in a crowded space and the risk is so high. We have also told the contractors to do the same,” Chileya said.

And CLM chief executive officer Wang Jingjun said the mine has not been spared from the economic shocks of the COVID-19.

Jingjun said this when CLM, in partnership with 15 MCC Muliashi Open Pit Mining project donated assorted items to fight COVID-19 in Luanshya.

“As you may be aware, COVID-19 has negatively affected the world both economically and socially and some companies have even shut down. CLM has not been spared from the economic shocks of COVID-19. Despite these challenges our company has faced in the past two years, we have nevertheless continued to support the district of Luanshya and the nation in the fight against COVID-19,” Jingjun said.

He said CLM has also donated non-contact infrared thermometers.

“These thermometers have greatly helped the district health surveillance team in monitoring suspected coronavirus cases and also reduced the contact between those patients a d the suspects,” said Jingjun.