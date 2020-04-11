Beyond the Obvious: Africa’s Woes: Our Challenges and Hopes

THE current pandemic of coronavirus, feasting on our already poor health systems, dismal public infrastructure and finding a backlog of HIV/AIDS and malaria cases, has exposed Africa’s unpreparedness and vulnerability to calamities and other natural phenomenon that haunt mankind from time to time. This is not the time for any African president to fall sick. No foreign hospital will accept them, as we are all in lockdown. Did you notice that during this COVID-19, social distancing or lockdown has been difficult in most parts of Africa? Why? Because we live a hand to mouth lifestyle, living in communal setups where survival is nothing but by the grace of God. Thus we can only pray, otherwise if the current scourge persists unrestrained for many months, our lives could just be in grave danger. May God help us.

We have had droughts, we have had floods and everything else, and all these have left festering scars on our continent. Notwithstanding all these, Africa generally, as a continent, has done very well in the recent past to grow our economy, but now here comes this coronavirus from China! There’s great fear that our economies may take a downturn we never anticipated. Again, may God help us; that’s my humble prayer.

The continent’s vulnerability to external shock is mocked by many factors: firstly our economy is weak, our social infrastructure begs for repair and our social safety nets rather porous. Our survival is overly dependent on foreign aid and the goodwill of donors, whose offertory bag often comes with strings attached.

Africa’s challenges have been compounded by many variables, among them energy crisis, climate change, corruption, tribalism and shear nepotism. For many decades these ills have frustrated us to the point of despair, but that’s beside the point, because we are a people with great potential and zeal for progress. But our failure to exploit our natural resources to the full and our inability to take advantage of the global economy is something we shall find hard to explain to our grandchildren.

Callously, we have allowed ourselves to be lectured by the West who give us aid with strings we cannot so easily extricate from. Or we rush to China, who give us aid without conditions, but it’s altogether a wait and see ball game. Behind all this, these so called donors or cooperating partners give us contraceptives to keep our populations low so that they continue to rule over us. And now they have introduce coronavirus. To give us some glimmer of hope they shall provide a cure that every one of us will take. Who knows what that vaccine will do to us and our children?

Our dependence on aid has proved a curse for so long. We have become lazy; perhaps. Those who give us aid dictate everything to us, starting with our thinking process and our belief systems. Until we take matters in our own hands, we’ll not see Africa which truly is free and self-sustaining.

If you asked me, how did our forefathers survive without donor aid? I’d say they had the spirit of Ubuntu in them. They prayed and rain fell from heaven. We don’t need to go back and re-invent the wheel, but we can tap from the spirits of our ancestors: believe in ourselves and take charge of our destiny. Foreign aid can only do us so much, but what we need more than anything else is self-sacrifice from all of us, starting with our leaders.

When all is said and done, I must say there’s hope. This hope lies in Africa uniting and working as one economic market place. We need to wean ourselves from donor dependence and chart our economic programmes that promote Intra-Africa trade using one African currency. We don’t need the dollar! Those Pan-Africanist who are championing One Africa with one currency are on the right path and should be supported by all revolution minded people like you and me. I totally agree with them and propose further that we have one official language as well. I suggest Swahili. If we can have Swahili as Africa’s official language, we can stem down tribalism and hopefully curb nepotism. We need to relegate religion to personal convictions because Christian or Islam will not solve our problems. Today information and data is at the click of a button. All we need is to invest in our young people and give them the best education – not in religion, but in modern technology that is making the world turn around today. Africa will rise again!

