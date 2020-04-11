CHALWE AIMS FOR A BIG RETURN TO FUTSAL

IT’S been a year and four months for Automotive Futsal Club player Brian Chalwe nursing an injury which has seen him not kick a ball.

Chalwe was last year at Coptic Hospital to undergo a meniscus repair surgery.

Despite that long injury stay, Chalwe is aiming for a big return to the Futsal Arena once he is fully recovered.

“Life hasn’t been easy during this period. I haven’t been doing what I love to do for a year and some months but thankfully I received a lot of support from my family, friends and the Club,”

he said. “I have learnt a lot during this period, how to take care of my body on and off the pitch.

Yes, the injury had somehow affected my career but it has also helped me to grow as a player and a person. I think I will get back to my best form because I believe in myself and because this is what I know doing best. I am working really hard to get back to the pitch as soon as possible.”

Chalwe adds that the club and coach Andrea Cristoforetti has really helped him in the recovering process.

“My friends have really played a huge role in my recovery, they have always been there for me. I want to thank the coach and the Automotive Futsal management for the patience and the support that they have shown to me throughout this period,” said Chalwe. “To anyone who has injuries, I can just advise them to have patience, believe that you will pull through, trust the process and most importantly give thanks to God for every situation you find yourself in. It’s never going to be an easy road but you will surely be a better person on and off the pitch and everything.”