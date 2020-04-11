Give Venezuela a break!

Nicolas Maduro has written an open letter alerting the world about the reckless and criminal steps by Donald Trump’s administration which, despite the frightening acceleration of the growth of COVID-19 affecting the American people, seems determined to deepen its policy of aggression against the Venezuelan people.
He says on March 26, the US government announced a very serious action against a group of high officials of the Venezuelan state, including the “Constitutional President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro”, accusing them of drug trafficking.
“Brothers and sisters of the world, you can be absolutely sure that Venezuela will stand firm in its fight for peace and that, under any circumstances, it will prevail. No imperialist aggression, however ferocious it may be, will divert us from the sovereign and independent path that we have forged for 200 years, nor will it distance us from the sacred obligation to preserve the life and health of our people in the face of the frightening global pandemic of COVID-19,” he reiterates. “I take this opportunity to express my solidarity and that of the people of Venezuela, to all the people who today also suffer consequences from the effects of the pandemic. If we are obliged to draw any lesson from all this difficult experience, it is precisely that only together we can move forward. The political and economic models that advocate selfishness and individualism have demonstrated their total failure to face this situation. Let us firmly advance towards a new World with justice and social equality, in which the happiness and fulfillment of the human being is the centre of our actions.”
Nicolas says he appreciates the solidarity that is permanently expressed towards his country and people, denouncing the criminal blockade to which “we and many other nations are subjected”.
“I take this opportunity to reiterate my respect and affection, and to invite you to continue united, plowing a future of hope and dignity. To the peoples of the world, in greeting you with affection, I take the liberty of addressing you on the occasion of denouncing the severe events taking place against the peace and stability of Venezuela, at a time when the concern of the States and governments should be focused on the protection of the life and health of their citizens, due to the acceleration of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Nicolas.
What Trump is doing to Venezuela in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is barbaric.
To continue sanctioning a sovereign State and at the same time, slap a constitutional president with trumped up drug trafficking charges is absurd!
Civilisation and empathy is what separates human beings from animals.
We’re seeing no semblance of humanity in Washington’s policy towards Caracas.
Irrespective of ideological differences, which is not an issue here since the entire world is aware that the only issue at stake is the gringo’s desire to acquire or put accurately repossess Venezuela’s mineral interests, the Bolivarian Revolution under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro Moros deserves space to effectively deal with the coronavirus outbreak and its socio-economic impact.
What was expected of Washington, given the more than five-year financial and economic sanctions that the Nicolas government has had to endure heroically, is to afford Venezuela room to mobilise resources and other logistics to combat the COVID-19.
Give Venezuela a break!
The world is under a ferocious attack which knows no boundary and to continue to isolate and perpetuate sanctions against a constitutional government and sovereign State is nothing short of infamy.
Even in his cavalier nature, Trump can do better! Yes, he comes out not presidential in his messaging but prudence obliges that given the office he occupies he exercises his mandate judiciously and in accordance with the International Charter. There’s need to re-look the US foreign policy on Venezuela to protect citizens’ lives from the vicious COVID-19.
How he exercises his overwhelming powers from the Oval Office at this critical moment might define the global status of the US!
