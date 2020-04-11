IBA ‘fires’ board member over coronavirus tweet

THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has abruptly fired its board member Sipho Phiri after he claimed in a tweet that Zambia has no new COVID-19 cases because it had run out of test kits.

Phiri tweeted on Saturday and his remarks went viral on social media.

“Don’t be misled by anyone…there are no new cases in Zambia because we haven’t been testing!! Corona is moving…we just can’t record it,” he tweeted.

But on Monday evening, Phiri announced his dismissal.

“Well that must have been the shortest appointment in the history of the Independent Broadcasting Authority! Fired after two Board meetings…maybe I was a bit too independent,” he tweeted. “Must say though there are some excellent Board members & great staff at IBA. I wish them all the best.”

The IBA is responsible for regulating the broadcasting industry in Zambia, by ensuring the promotion of a pluralistic, ethical and a diverse broadcasting industry.

The functions of the IBA include among others, to grant, renew, suspend and cancel radio and television broadcast licences.