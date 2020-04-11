MLC seeks to meet Lungu over Prime TV closure

The Media Liaison Committee (MLC) has written to President Edgar Lungu seeking to meet him over government’s closure of Prime Television.

On Thursday, the Independent Broadcasting Authority cancelled the Lusaka-based private station’s broadcasting licence, claiming that the decision was made in public interest.

But in a letter dated April 10, 2020, MLC chairperson Enock Ngoma expressed concern that the trend signified a dangerous future for the media industry.

“As you are aware, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board on April 9, 2020 announced the withdrawal of Prime TV licence, claiming that it had been done in ‘public interest and public safety’. This action effectively closes Prime TV both as a broadcast media house and as a media company, an action likely to make many Zambians lose the much-needed jobs and sources of information,” he stated. “We therefore humbly request for an urgent meeting with you over the cancellation of Prime Television’s broadcasting licence by IBA, and the state of broadcasting regulation in Zambia. Sir, we are worried and deeply saddened by this development. We are more so scared for the future of the media industry, especially as we approach the 2021 general elections. The closure of Prime TV, if allowed, will become the second media house to The Post newspaper to be closed during your tenure as Republican President and leader of the Patriotic Front.”

Ngoma stated that the trend of using statutory institutions to close media institutions would dent President Lungu’s image.

“This trend of using statutory bodies to intimidate and close media institutions will continue to dent your administration’s good governance record and promotion of press freedom. Further, Zambia is a country where unemployment levels are very high. We are concerned that your government is shutting down Zambian companies that are helping your government to create employment. Thousands of Post newspaper employees were thrown on the streets four years ago, and to date, none of them has received their benefits,” Ngoma stated. “And about 22 of them have so far died without getting the money they worked for. We are worried that the same situation could befall Prime Television employees. We are also worried that this mistreatment of Zambian entrepreneurs could scare those that want to join the industry.”

Prime TV has over 100 employees on its payroll while The Post (in liquidation) had over 3,000.

Ngoma asked President Lungu to prevail over the matter and revoke the cancellation of the licence.

“In the spirit of democracy and good governance, we ask that you grant us an opportunity to meet with you at your earliest convenient time so that we discuss our concerns about the safety of media institutions and journalists in the country. Sir, we appeal to your conscious to grant us an appointment at the earliest possible time, as this matter is urgent and equally of public importance,” stated Ngoma. “Having worked with the media in the past as a lawyer, we have every confidence that you will listen to our concern and grant us audience. Even as we seek audience with you, we earnestly appeal for your Executive intervention in the matter of Prime TV and the IBA. Kindly prevail over this matter as Head of State and father of the nation to advise IBA to immediately rescind its decision to cancel the operating license for the TV station for the benefit of the country.”