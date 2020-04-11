TOUGH TIME FOR PLAYERS – KABUNGO

FORMER national team doctor Joseph Kabungo has urged footballers in the country to stay alcohol free during the stay-home period.

Kabungo, who is in the CAF medical standing committee, said when he featured on ZNBC’s Sport On programme that players need to stay alcohol free and concentrate on their trainings.

“The players at this time they should remain alcohol free because the more they take in alcohol the more they will neglect the aspect of training. So it won’t work very well for them and you know that alcohol is a distorting factor to a lot of things which we do not want our players to fall into. We don’t want our players to fall much into alcohol, smoking at the end of the day. We won’t have players who will be able to stand and perform to their best of the abilities,” he said.

“So this is the best time to look at the social aspects of life very seriously because this pandemic has totally changed the way we look at life. It’s time that players ensure social distancing is adhered to, personal hygiene is promoted in their homes, surrounding, as the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.”

He added that it is time for players to look after themselves well.

“Football being the way it is…The league was halted prematurely for obvious reasons. We didn’t want to risk players being in training facilities because of the problem we are having now across the world. The CHAN was stopped for obvious reasons but for a soccer player or any athlete it’s not just the matter of staying home, this is the time to look after themselves very well. It’s the time that they eat healthy, they train because they are so many drills they can train especially at this point in time and we have a number of good coaches who can guide the players in individual trainings that players have to follow,” Kabungo said.

“It’s also time for those who are busy nursing injuries, this is the time to have them attended to. As you know our soccer season is quite long and our league was in full swing, so this is the best time that all the players do not neglect the aspect of getting good treatment, recuperate very well so that once we have this pandemic controlled we can have players on good foot.”

He said it was also an opportunity for some players to get back to where they should have been.

“As you know that our national team was busy preparing for CHAN, it is also an important opportunity for our players to ensure that they maintain their physical fitness, their cardiac, respiratory system, everything has to be in tune with much needed level of fitness levels for the soccer players. It’s an opportunity in some way for the players to get back where they should be but it is a challenge to ensure that the team spirit is not lost in time. Players can still find time to share videos, what they are doing via social media, so it’s very very important that all the players remain in tune,” urged Kabungo. “It’s the time to stay focused, it’s the time to be serious, it’s the time that they can maintain their diet so well that they don’t gain weight so much because if they are not careful. This is a very difficult time where players if they are not careful they will start… Once the league resumes they will find that they will have gained so much weight and that’s not what we want to see in a player.”