We’ll defeat coronavirus here in Zambia – China Jiangxi

WE are in this fight against Covid-19 together and together we shall fight and win, says China Jiangxi Corporation assistant manager Wang Wei.

During the handover of 10,000 surgical facemasks to Zesco staff, Wang noted that the coronavirus was a universal pandemic that has wreaked havoc in many countries in very unfortunate circumstances.

He said China Jiangxi, as the largest international contractors, which had been rooted in Zambia for more than 30 years, was deeply concerned with the plight of “our Zambian brothers and sisters working in various fields in the wake of this pandemic.” Wang assured Zambians that “we are in this fight against Covid-19 together and together we shall fight and win”.

“We are inspired that the People’s Republic of China has defeated this virus and we will also defeat it here in Zambia,” he said.

“As the long-term partner of Zesco Limited, we identified Zesco members of staff as very critical employees working day and night to provide the essential commodity much-needed to the people, which is electricity.”

China Jiangxi handed over 10,000 of disposable surgical facemasks to Zesco.

“Let me make mention that in the next few days, as China Jiangxi Corporation, we will be making another enormous donation to the Government of the Republic of Zambia so that we can work together and completely wipe out this Covid-19.

By acting together and by following all the instructions given by health experts to prevent COVID-19, we shall win very soon. The virus will be defeated and it will be the thing of the past,” said Wang.

Zesco managing director Victor Mundende in a speech read for him by director strategy and corporate services Patrick Mwila, said though the nation has had not recorded new infections in recent days, it was not time to be complacent.

“The coronavirus is still a threat but it is a threat that we can overcome if we continue to harness concerted efforts from all sectors of society to stop the spread of the virus,” Mundende said.

“As Zesco Limited, were recognise the vital nature of the service we provide to the wellbeing of the economy. We recognise the potential disruption that this virus can cause to service provision, which in turn compromises economic gains of the country.”

He said China Jiangxi and Zesco shared a viable mutual partnership as demonstrated in the work being undertaken by the company in the construction of a 300-kilometre transmission line from Kabwe to Pensulo in Serenje.

He said the project was at 40 per cent and was expected to be completed by May of 2021.

“This protective equipment will help reduce the risk of transmission of the virus among employees, their families, our customers, and the general public. This is in addition to maintaining healthy business operations, and a safe work environment,” said Mundende.

“We must all be determined to ensure that we do all that is in our power to overcome this virus. We must not succumb to fear and paranoia but we must marshal the best of our resilient spirit in fighting the scourge. I am confident, ladies and gentlemen that we will conquer as we continue working together in mutually collaborative efforts as we continue to provide electricity in order to make it easy for people to live a better life.”