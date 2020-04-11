Zambia records 2nd COVID-19 death

[By Speedwell Mupuchi and Masuzyo Chakwe]

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya yesterday announced the second death due to the dreaded COVID-19.

And MMD president Nevers Mumba has urged the country not to relax amidst reports of no reported new infections of COVID-19 in the past days.

The announcement brought the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 40 since the outbreak hit Zambia.

The country has in the past six days been recording zero new infections and discharging some victims that were under quarantine.

The latest death is that of a 58-year-old man of Kafue who died at the University Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

This is the same death that President Lungu alluded to in his address to the nation on Thursday.

Briefing the nation yesterday, Dr Chilufya said the Kafue man was hypertensive and had a critical cardiac condition.

He explained that the man was referred from Kafue hospital to the UTH in an unconscious state on Sunday.

“UTH received the patient and did resuscitate and incumbent the patient in the casualty department and they immediately referred the patient to the intensive care and management unit where he was hooked on to a ventilator. This patient remained on the vent until the early hours of the third day when he passed on,” Dr Chilufya explained. “This patient because of the high index of suspicion was being managed from an isolation unit, a side ward in the intensive care unit and samples were taken for various investigations, what we call sepsis screen, including screening for COVID-19.”

He said results showed that COVID-19 was “indeed positive in this patient”.

“Therefore, Zambia records the second COVID-19 death in another patient that passed on in the isolation unit of the intensive care ward,” Dr Chilufya announced.

“We have started a robust contact tracing programme and we have contacted all the close contacts. He was staying alone and we have contacted anybody who could have come in close contact in the due course of his illness and in the last few days of his life.”

He said the contacts had been swabbed and their specimens were being investigated and that results would be ready by today.

Dr Chilufya said the government had provided a very high level and multi-disciplinary team to the area to carry out a robust contact tracing in the area.

He said the intensive care unit has been fumigated and all the staff that came into contact with the patient quarantined, swabbed for investigations.

“There should be no cause for alarm and we are going to keep the nation informed on the result of this robust investigation. We did confirm by autopsy that indeed this patient died from COVID-19 from the samples that we took,” Dr Chilufya said.

And Dr Chilufya said in the last 24 hours, the ministry conducted 22 tests and did not record any new positive result from the tests.

He also said one more patient had been discharged from quarantine bringing cumulative discharges to 25.

“This means that our patients in admission now remain at 13 and all these patients remain stable except for one who intermittently requires oxygen by nasal catheter, otherwise he is not deteriorating,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said the two patients on the Copperbelt and the 11 in Lusaka remain stable.

Dr Chilufya also announced that 1,890 individuals that were placed in mandatory quarantine had successfully completed their 14-day quarantine period and were being discharged and reintegrated into society.

He said the government remained committed to following up on contacts of confirmed cases.

And Mumba urged the government to find alternative means to make facemasks available to the poor living in compounds.

“We are still sitting on a brewing volcano. We have not yet come out of the woods. We must ramp up our preventive measures and tighten the rules even further,” he said.

Mumba said it was unfortunate that masks and other protective materials were not available to ordinary Zambians.

He said only the well-to-do were protecting themselves.

“Yesterday, I went to a pharmacy to buy more masks for my family. I was shocked to find that masks that were costing K2.00 before the coronavirus are now going for K20.00. This is unsustainable. Government must find alternative means to make masks available to the poor in our compounds,” Mumba said.

He however, commended the government and all hard working medical staff for their selfless service during “this difficult time”.

“We remain in prayer for all those who have tested positive so far and also stand in solidarity with those under official quarantine. We pray for their quick recovery. We also pray for the family of the one Zambian who succumbed to this pandemic and ask for God’s strength,” Mumba said. “On March 26th 2020, I asked Zambians nationwide to petition God that he spares our nation from the full impact of the coronavirus. I appeal to all people of faith to remain strong. I believe the Lord has heard our prayers. A few days ago, we learnt that British Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson had been tested positive with coronavirus. A few days later we learnt that he had been admitted to the ICU at St Thomas Hospital in London. As my wife and I followed the breaking news, we lowered the volume of our television and prayed fervently for Mr Boris Johnson and the British people. It’s bad enough to have over 10,000 deaths in the UK alone. But to have the Prime Minister who was commanding his troops to combat this pandemic being hospitalized is a major setback for Britain.”

He wished Prime Minister Johnson a quick and complete recovery.

The Prime Minister was yesterday released from intensive care, where he had been admitted for the coronavirus this week. More than 1.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 95,000 deaths have been recorded globally.

“The British people are in our prayers during this very difficult time. It is against this background that we wish to remind the Zambian government to go a step further in securing the lives of the Zambian people. We should not relax amidst reports of no reported infections in the past seven days,” said Mumba. “To all Zambians, let’s not wait for government to tell us to stay home, let us all be on self-imposed lock down. We must stay at home during this time. We support the President for extending the stay at home, social distancing measures for at least another 14 days to ensure that we keep the country safe.”