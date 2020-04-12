All contacts of deceased 58-yr-old COVID-19 victim negative – Chilufya

HEALTH minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that all the 51 contacts that the 58-year-old Kafue resident who died before a COVID-19 diagnosis was taken are negative.

Addressing the nation on the coronavirus status in the country, Dr Chilufya said all family contacts, health workers he came into contact with, stakeholders in the intensive care unit were all swabbed and investigated and found to be of COVID-19 negative.

He said the postmortem on the deceased brought out multiple emboli in the pulmonary system.

Dr Chilufya further said the tests found evidence of blockage of blood vessels not only in the lungs but also in the brain and kidneys.

“So 51 swabs, 51 investigation of test samples collected from family associates, family members, from friends, from people he came into contact with on his journey and we have established that all the 51 contacts are negative for COVID-19,” Dr Chilufya said.

Further, Dr Chilufya said tests were conducted in another 23 patients, including alerts and repeats, they all came out negative.

He said a total of 74 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and none was positive therefore leaving accumulative cases of COVID-19 in Zambia at 40.

He added that the number of patients in medical personnel’s care had reduced to 10 with two on the Copperbelt and eight in Lusaka.

“Two on the Copperbelt are stable and eight in Lusaka are stable, one remains ill and in surviving on intermittent Oxygen. However, he has posted significant progress in in his condition and we remain optimistic,” said Dr Chilufya./SM