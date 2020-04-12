Headline Matters with Chambwa: Thoughts from home

Except for COVID-19, a lot would have happened by now in Zambia. Yes, we would have been washing hands but not at the interval we are doing it now. I don’t know if there is anyone who could have been walking the streets covered with face masks. For what? The streets of Lusaka would have been teeming with vehicles and eventful people – unlike the current picture where the capital city looks like Luanshya or Mufulira on a Sunday. I actually love these Copperbelt towns because of the ‘natural’ social distancing that I see there. But that’s not the issue, my attentive readers.

The inactivity, at least in Lusaka, is attention-grabbing. But that’s not to say I’m inviting non-essential workers on Independence Avenue, Los Angeles Boulevard, Cairo, Cha Cha Cha, Roads and Freedom Way in Lusaka; no! The anthem remains – stay at home. Who could have conjectured that hand sanitisers would be this vendible?

Without this uneconomic pandemic, Flash buses, with their restful seats, would have been on Lusaka routes. That’s the consequence of not owning a car; your mind always leans on public transport! The fate of the reeking bill 10 would have been known by now. Its genuine and induced mourners would have healed by now. Those who jog and joke over the weekend could have been fitter.

Obviously, there would have been a leadership with a fresh mandate at Football House, advancing headship with unquestionable integrity. No doubt, the rumpus from the other fellows would have continued. How else can they survive if not by playing a to-do role? Let me not go far; I’m probably interfering in football affairs.

By now, my ‘Sensational’ Zanaco Football Club would have won all its matches in hand and the team would have been in the top four bracket. Liverpool FC in England would have been confirmed champions of the English Premier League. The 52-year-old Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp would have been a hero, before his 53rd birthday on June 16 this year. But I have totally nothing to do with Liverpool FC – I’m a Chelsea fan. The Blues!

But here we are; drawing entertainment from nothing. Everything is, in one way or the other, on hold. For the technologically-savvy, Facebook is now a platform for arguments about who has donated what and worth how much towards the COVID-19 fight. Yes, others are wondering if there is any funeral parlour that has donated anything for this cause, so far. This is truly amusement anchored on nothing! But a disease cannot curtail glee in a population; we are still laughing despite a ravaging virus.

Before I go, hear this possibility; by the time the Zambia Police will do its math about recorded gender-based violence cases for the first and second quarters of 2020, that’s when we will know the damage. The figures will be startling! But the solace is that come December this year, especially on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day in 2021, again there will be startling figures of new life – guiltless babies. In each case, the stay at home anthem should be credited. Laughter or silence? I opt for both!

But where is this all I’m saying coming from? I have been at home for two days and I was fantasizing about life without COVID-19. Before I could finish my thought pattern, I received a phone call from 0977-2***99. It was my beautiful lady from and in Kasama, Ngosa Musonda, who engaged me into a romantic conversation. It was breathtaking! But don’t expect babies in December 2020 or January 2021; I said she is in Kasama. But that’s how MY THOUGHTS FROM HOME got diluted by love. With effect from yesterday, April 11, 2020, I’m always at work. But for you, stay at home, and safely so. Bye!

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.