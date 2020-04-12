IMF, WB demand halt to debt servicing for poorest countries

THE IMF and World Bank have called for a halt to debt servicing for the world’s poorest countries.

This follows the World Bank Group’s latest report which revealed that sub-Sahara Africa was going into a recession with initially projected 2020 growth adversely affected by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The IMF said halting debt servicing for the said countries should help economies deal with the strong negative effects of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the limits of societies and economies across the world, and African countries are likely to be hit particularly hard,” said World Bank vice president for Africa Hafez Ghanem.

“We are rallying all possible resources to help countries meet people’s immediate health and survival needs while also safeguarding livelihoods and jobs in the longer term – including calling for a standstill on official bilateral debt service payments which would free up funds for strengthening health systems to deal with COVID 19 and save lives, social safety nets to save livelihoods and help workers who lose jobs, support to small and medium enterprises, and food security.”

And IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva said the institution was working “24/7 to support our member countries – with policy advice, technical assistance and financial resources.”

In a message titled “Confronting the Crisis: Priorities for the Global Economy”, Georgieva set out four priority action points list to deal with the COVID-19 impact.

“We are responding to an unprecedented number of calls for emergency financing—from over 90 countries so far. Our Executive Board has just agreed to double access to our emergency facilities, which will allow us to meet the expected demand of about $100 billion in financing,” Georgieva said. “Lending programmes have already been approved at record speed – including for the Kyrgyz Republic, Rwanda, Madagascar, and Togo—with many more to come. And together with the World Bank, we are calling for a standstill of debt service to official bilateral creditors for the world’s poorest countries.”

According to the latest Africa’s Pulse, the World Bank’s twice-yearly economic update for the region, growth in the sub-region is forecast to fall sharply from 2.4 per cent in 2019 to between -2.1 and -5.1 per cent in 2020.

As a result of the impact of the COVID-19, an analysis shows that the region will suffer losses ranging from between USD$37 billion and USD$79 billion in output losses for this year due to a combination of effects.

They include trade and value chain disruption, which impacts commodity exporters and countries with strong value chain participation, among other things.

Several African countries, including Zambia, have reacted quickly and decisively to curb the potential influx and spread of the coronavirus, very much in line with international guidelines.

However, the report points out several factors that pose challenges to the containment and mitigation measures, in particular the large and densely populated urban informal settlements, poor access to safe water and sanitation facilities, and fragile health systems.

The World Bank report recommended that African policymakers focus on saving lives and protecting livelihoods by focusing on strengthening health systems and taking quick actions to minimise disruptions in food supply chains.