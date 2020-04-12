LAZ questions IBA, police action on Prime TV

[By Oliver Chisenga and Melony Chisanga]

ALTHOUGH the IBA has discretionary powers to cancel any licence that it issues under the IBA Act, the Law Association of Zambia has challenged the Independent Broadcasting Authority to state if it had complied with the entire provisions of section 29 of the IBA Act.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission says it is regrettable that the closure of Prime Television Station will directly affect the rights to life of the private TV workers under Zambia’s struggling economy.

In a statement following IBA’s decision to cancel Prime Television’s broadcasting licence, LAZ noted that in its press release, the IBA did not go further to explain to the public, in whose interest the decision was professedly taken, the basis of the decision, the security and peace concerns as well as other circumstances in issue.

LAZ stated that it is deeply distraught and gravely disconcerted by the IBA action.

“The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) is deeply saddened and gravely perturbed by the cancellation of Prime Television’s (Prime TV) broadcasting licence by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) on 9th April 2020. In the Press Release issued by the IBA on the said date, the IBA stated that the cancellation of the licence was done in ‘Public Interest’ pursuant to section 29 (1) (j) and (k) of the Independent Broadcasting (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2010 ( the ‘IBA Act’), which stipulates that the Board may cancel a broadcasting licence if, ‘the cancellation of the licence is necessary in the interest of public safety, security, peace, welfare or good order’ or ‘the Board considers it appropriate in the circumstances of the case to do so.’ Although the IBA has discretionary powers to cancel any licence that it issues under the IBA Act, LAZ notes that in its Press Release, the IBA did not go further to explain to the public, in whose interest the decision was professedly taken, the basis of the decision, the security and peace concerns as well as other circumstances in issue and whether the IBA itself had complied with the entire provisions of section 29 of the IBA Act, which stipulates in section 29 (2),” read part of the statement.

“Section 29 (2) states that where a broadcasting licensee does not comply with this Act or with the conditions of the broadcasting licence, the Authority shall notify the broadcasting licensee of the measures that the broadcasting licensee should undertake, within a specified period to comply with the conditions of this Act or the broadcasting license.”

According to the LAZ council, section 29 (3) of the Act stipulates that the Authority shall, where a broadcasting licensee fails to comply with a notice issued under subsection (2), within a specified period of time suspend the broadcasting licence for a specified period of time or cancel the broadcasting licence.

“More importantly, perhaps, section 29 (7) of the IBA Act stipulates in mandatory terms that, ‘The Board shall, before cancelling or suspending a broadcasting licence under this section, give the broadcasting licensee an opportunity to be heard.’ In view of the above provisions of the IBA Act and the contents of the Press Release issued by the IBA on 9th April 2020, LAZ is of the view, and did establish from Prime TV, that the IBA never issued any notice or warning to Prime TV, as required by Section 29 (2) of the IBA Act and that the IBA did not go further to avail Prime TV an opportunity to be heard. Accordingly, LAZ is of the view that the conduct of the IBA in cancelling the licence for Prime TV was done prematurely and contrary to the clear provisions of the law.”

The LAZ council stated that it was also of the view that the action and conduct of the IBA was an affront to the freedom of the media and an assault on the democratic right of freedom of expression.

It also stated that with the recent decision by the government to stop all government officers from dealing with Prime TV owing to Prime TV’s reported decision not to allow the government to air any COVID-19 announcements on Prime TV for free and the removal of Prime TV from the TopStar platform, the timing of the cancellation of Prime TV’s licence raises a lot of speculation and reasonable doubts about the independence and professionalism of the IBA in this matter.

“This is a serious concern for the future of the private media in Zambia, especially as the nation heads towards the 2021 presidential and general elections,” it stated.

“LAZ further is the decision and action of the IBA was untimely and extremely unfortunate, especially when the nation was still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic which needs to be combatted through concerted efforts of both the private and public media.”

Additionally, the statement stated that LAZ was also seriously concerned by the reported commandeering of the Prime TV premises and offices by Zambia Police officers as reported by MUVI TV on April 9.

And LAZ stated that it is alarmed that Zambia Police officers appear to have taken control of private premises of a private television station without a court order and without any evidence of any criminal activities perpetrated by Prime TV officers or employees following the cancellation of its licence.

LAZ stated that the cancellation of Prime TV’s licence was a civil matter and should not be turned into a criminal case without adherence to the dictates of the relevant law.

In view of the Zambia Police action, LAZ condemned any heavy-handedness and blatant breach of the law by any authority or law enforcement agency, especially that it appears that the actions against Prime TV, were premised on mere differences in opinions.

“It is LAZ’s firm position that in a democratic society such as ours, it is not necessary for everyone to sing and dance to one song. Diversity in opinions does not weaken but rather strengthens us and must be encouraged and espoused if we are to grow even more as a society. LAZ therefore calls on the IBA to immediately rescind its illegal decision to cancel the licence for Prime TV and to allow Prime TV to start operating in accordance with the law. To this effect, LAZ demands that both the IBA and Zambia Police should allow Prime TV’s proprietors, officers and staff to access and control Prime TV’s premises with immediate effect,” stated the LAZ council.

In a statement, HRC spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya said government must restrain itself from making decisions that were harmful to human rights and good governance.

He said the cancellation of Prime TV broadcasting licence by Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) would throw more journalists on the streets.

Muleya urged government to urgently find remedial measures saying the closure of the private station would bear negative impact on human rights and freedoms of the press in the country.

“All those whose livelihood depended on the continued operation of the private television station [now go] into the category of unemployed majority citizens who are extremely struggling for survival under the current economic difficulties. To this end, the Commission is specifically calling for constructive dialogue and resolution of the differences that have resulted in the revocation of the broadcasting licence of Prime Television by the IBA in order to restore the affected human rights and freedoms,” he said.

“It is regrettable that the cancellation of the licence has with immediate effect thrown a number of journalists and all those whose livelihood depended on the continued operation of the private television station into the category of unemployed majority citizens who are extremely struggling for survival under the current economic difficulties. As a result, in addition to their right to employment, the basic rights of Prime TV employees and that of their family members to food, shelter, education and health, among others, are in serious jeopardy.”

Muleya further said the closure of Prime TV had deprived millions of Zambians who depends on the station to be informed on the current happenings of their right to information.

He noted the Prime TV’s divergent views and opinions were impacting and giving support to vulnerable groups and individuals.

“The Commission wishes to remind that human rights are matters of governance and as such, the government has a primary responsibility and obligation to respect and protect them from any form of violation,” Muleya said.

He said the existence of Prime TV was important for the promotion and protection of inclusive and sustainable national development.

Muleya added that the Commission was confident that the government would endeavor to uphold and protect that progressive human rights and good governance record of international high standing by restoring the broadcasting licence of Private TV.

“It is the considered view of the Commission that while some government officials may have felt injured by the actions of Prime TV, it is an obligation of the government to restrain itself from making decisions that are detrimental to respect for human rights and inclusive governance,” said Muleya.

“So far Zambia prides itself of having a robust liberalised media policy which has over the years resulted into the mushrooming of a vibrant, independent and pluralistic media industry promoting and protecting expression of divergent views as is necessary in a democracy.”