Mchombo, Zulu mark Holy Thursday donating to health facilities

ANGLICAN Diocese of Eastern Zambia Bishop William Mchombo and Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu observed Holy Thursday by donating various items to health facilities in Msoro area of Mambwe district to help in the fight against coronavirus.

And Zulu says if Zambians combined efforts in fighting other ills in society the way they have come together in fighting coronavirus, the country would have made substantial progress in most of the things.

Speaking when he presented handwashing facilities, gloves and other items at St Lukes Zonal Health Centre in Msoro on Thursday, Bishop Mchombo said God’s plans were not people’s plans.

“What has happened with the coronavirus shows that our plans are not God’s plans; every day that passes I think we need to give praise to God and especially on this day that we are able to meet in this manner. Allow me to first applaud President Edgar Lungu for the measures that his government, through the Ministry of Health has put in place to mitigate the spread coronavirus,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo commended stakeholders who came on board to help government in fighting the pandemic.

“In the same vain, we would like to applaud all the stakeholders that have come on board to offer solidarity to government through prayer and fasting and financial support. Obviously even those that have been critical in a positive way, knowing that government would have picked up some nuggets of wisdom in those criticism to better the incarnation process,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo also commended Zulu for his passion and commitment in the fight against coronavirus.

“We cannot forget to applaud you as area MP for your passion and commitment to this task, your hands-on approach is highly commendable. You have not just shown this passion to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic but even to other natural catastrophes like floods with the attendant washing away of bridges and people’s crops coupled with collapsing of houses,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo hailed journalists for being in the frontline in disseminating information regarding the pandemic.

“We do realise that sometimes as the press you face challenges and are misundertood. But we want to encourage you to operate in a more professional and ethical manner. Without knowledge, the Bible tells us, ‘My people perish [for lack of knowledge]’ and in the face of coronavirus, if people are ignorant about it, the possibility of people perishing is high. So we so much depend on you as the media to convey credible information to our people. The country depends on you to give credible information on coronavirus and topical issues without any biasness,” he said.

Bishop Mchombo said Zambia was not only shackled with coronavirus but was also the elephant in the room.

He said the K10,000 worth of donations would be shared among all the health facilities in Msoro.

Bishop Mchombo also said Msoro area needed an ambulance.

He said the construction of the first ever police post would help the people of Msoro.

Bishop Mchombo also presented over 25 bicycles for Gender Action Group members.

And Zulu, who also donated assorted food stuffs and sanitisers to the health facilities, commended the Church for being supportive in the fight against COVID-19.

He said the government would continue working with strategic partners such as the church.

“As government, we’ve not sat back but we are taking the fight against coronavirus where it is supposed to be and this fight is supposed to be at individual level, where a lot of measures have been announced where indeed as individuals we need to take to avoid contracting COVID-19,” he said.

Zulu said there was no better way of assisting the health workers on the frontline than to support them in what they were doing.

“The church has been very supportive in this regard and we do not take that for granted. We know that we serve the same constituency, we serve the same people and if the same people are alive, we know that the church is alive,” he said.

Zulu said the health workers were making a great sacrifice by putting their lives in danger.

“With the great donations that you have brought my Lord Bishop, I thought I wouldn’t come empty handed as well, I have brought some hand sanitisers, some handwashing soap, salt and sugar to help out for those that are in the frontline because we know that your time has been restricted, you work overtime. Whilst most of us are in isolation in our homes you have to be out there working,” he said.

Zulu thanked Bishop Mchombo for the gender sensitisation that he was doing adding that the police post had been built in the area to complement the work the church was doing.

Zulu said government had built four health posts including Wazaza clinic.

He said the COVID-19 had great lessons to the nation.

“I am glad that even through COVID-19, for me, it has great lessons. If we fought in the same united way against TB, against HIV against all the other ills that are rocking our society, we would have made substantial progress in most of the things. In terms of fighting early marriages if we fought in the multi-sectoral manner and concerted manner that we are fighting, we would have achieved even much more,” said Zulu who also Malambo member of parliament.

Bishop Mchombo and the provincial minister visited Kasamanda clinic before paying a courtesy call on chieftainess Msoro.