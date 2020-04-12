MPHANDE PARDONS NAKAMBALA FC…I am glad that the club has apologised to clean my name

FORMER Nakambala Leopards coach Albert Mphande says he has already forgiven the club for accusing him of using juju.

Nakambala Leopards Football Club dismissed Mpande last month, alleging in the media that he was using juju at the club.

Mpande, however, defended himself, stating that he was innocent and a Christian who simply gave the players anointing oil and dedicated time to prayer.

In a statement on Thursday, Nakambala apologised to their former coach for accusing him of using juju in football.

Mphande, fondly called Ferguson, said he had already moved on and was looking forward to his next assignment as coach.

“I already forgave Nakambala the very first day and I am glad that the club has come out to apologise and clean my name. I thank God for that. I am happy that they followed this case so well,” he said. “The guilty is the one who is afraid, so when you put your anger on something, people can believe that you really use juju. So, from the very first day I did forgive the club and the truth has finally come out.”

Mphande thanked the Football Association of Zambia and former president Rupiah Banda for the support they showed him during the time.

“I just want to thank the association for following up this matter and the support they showed. I can’t forget the fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda. As you know he was my chairman at Chiparamba and FAZ patron. He really also showed support to me during this time so I say thank you. To my fellow coaches, thank you as well for supporting. It was a great honour,” said Mphande.

Nakambala issued a statement indicating that after investigations it was discovered that the coach was not giving players juju but anointing oil.

The investigations further showed that Mphande was conducting prayers for the team with a Lusaka-based pastor, though it was done without the club’s consent.