WE’LL FOLLOW CONSTITUTION – FAZ

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia Adrian Kashala says the association will follow its constitution.

His comment is in the wake of sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga’s statement during a press briefing yesterday that court cases must be dropped and all matters referred to an emergency meeting at the annual general meeting.

Mulenga announced that FAZ would have an emergency meeting to iron out the football wrangles.

He said both parties had agreed to have an emergency meeting.

“After the meeting with both parties, the National Sports Council of Zambia agreed with FAZ and affected parties that there will be a meeting that will be called by FAZ executive, an emergency meeting which is going to iron out issues in FAZ. We as government don’t want to take sides, we don’t want to solve many of the problems which we know we are capable for handling but FAZ does have a constitution which is in place as well as FIFA which is the international body which has statutes that are supposed to be followed by all associate members and it was agreed upon that the annual general meeting is the supreme body of FAZ and all aggrieved members should take their grievances to FAZ,” he said

“Coming to the five-day ultimatum letter that was written by Lewis and Nathan Mosho Lawyers for Mr Damiano Mutale and Mr Kalusha Bwalya, directing me or to request me to dissolve the FAZ executive, in that meeting which was held on the 7th of April and the lawyer from Nathan and Lewis was present in that meeting, it was agreed that this matter should be taken to the annual general meeting. And the annual general meeting will decide whether the current executive should continue to be in office or it should be dissolved.”

Mulenga said many people in Zambia follow football.

He said those aspiring to lead the football executive should do everything in the best interest of football.

“At the end of the day football should win, not an individual to win. So in making sure that football should win, everyone should be sober-minded and put the country first,” he said.

Mulenga also said all court cases should be dropped in the interest of peace.

” In that meeting held on the 7th of April, in the interest of sport, all those cases should be dropped so that they iron out all differences at the annual general meeting,” he added.

He warned those who would not follow the outcome of the meeting would be dealt with.

“And whoever is going not to follow what the FAZ Council will decide, as a ministry, we are going to act. We shall suspend such an individual from presenting any Association in Zambia because that individual is not interested in the development of sport in Zambia, so we leave it to the council to decide,” said Mulenga.

But Kashala said the association was waiting for elections once the COVID-19 is over.

He said the Association was agreeable to dialogue, not the emergency meeting.

“Anyway, that is food for thought. Now we wouldn’t want to comment as FAZ for now. We are open to dialogue, we want to respect the constitution and nothing outside the constitution will be done. We don’t want to be caught napping at the same time. I have not listened to the press statement, I wouldn’t want to comment,” Kashala said when contacted for a comment. “But we have elections to undertake also, so we don’t know which is more urgent than the emergency meeting. As far as I am concerned, as it stands, we are waiting for the elections but we are agreeable to dialogue.”

According to the FAZ constitution, only FAZ and councillors can call for an emergency meeting. /SM