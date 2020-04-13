Alarming assault on independent media

The Media Liaison Committee has written to Edgar Lungu seeking to meet him over his government’s closure of Prime Television.
“We are more so scared for the future of the media industry, especially as we approach the 2021 general elections. The closure of Prime TV, if allowed, will become the second media house toss The Post newspaper to be closed during your tenure as Republican President and leader of the Patriotic Front,” the MLC writes.
Under Edgar’s rule, the fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack.
The assault on independent media is so alarming that if not checked and stopped immediately, that template will be applied to any civic, political body with a dissenting voice.
According to Freedom House’s Freedom in the World data, media freedom has been deteriorating around the world over the past decade, with new forms of repression taking hold in open societies and authoritarian states alike. In its World Freedom scoresheet, with rank Four (4 = best) and Zero (0 = worst), Zambia’s rank of 1 is just a score above worst! This is cause for alarm.
Freedom House observes that, just like here in Zambia, elected leaders in many democracies, who should be press freedom’s staunchest defenders, have made explicit attempts to silence critical media voices and strengthen outlets that serve up favourable coverage.
Unfortunately, the erosion of press freedom is both a symptom of and a contributor to the breakdown of other democratic institutions and principles, a fact that makes it especially alarming.
If democratic powers cease to support media independence at home and impose no consequences for its restriction abroad, the free press corps could be in danger of virtual extinction, warns Freedom House.
And Edgar seems to be an avid follower of leaders/countries where press freedom is really under attack – nations that feature increasing de facto government control of the press, building “a parallel reality where the government messages and disinformation reinforce each other.”
As argued by Dr Fred M’membe, Press Freedom Hero of the United Nations affiliated International Press Institute and now Socialist Party president: “It is evident that the targeting, victimisation and now closure of Prime TV is not accidental nor an isolated occurrence. It is instead, part of a consistent campaign to destroy and ultimately eradicate all credible independent media that exists to educate and inform the Zambian people while refusing to be compromised by the government. They have done so much wrong that their preoccupation now is not to correct those wrongs or to govern but to do whatever it takes to remain in power and, that way, stop their possible prosecution.
Over the last 6 years, media freedom in Zambia has been eroded. This government has had great success in snuffing out critical journalism…this breakdown of media freedom in our country is closely related to the broader decline of democracy. Although the media is not always the first institution to be attacked when a country’s leadership takes an antidemocratic turn, repression of free media is a strong indication that other political rights and civil liberties are in grave danger.”
