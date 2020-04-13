Mapoma a gang leader on muzzling press freedom – Mwale

JOE Mwale is puzzled that Josephine Mapoma, a once-upon-a-time fervent advocate of press freedom and freedom of expression is now “a gang leader” of muzzling press freedom in Zambia.

Mwale is a former ambassador to Japan.

He says he would want to personally confront Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) director general and board secretary Mapoma over her being a turn-coat on press freedom and freedom of expression.

Mapoma served as information permanent secretary in the MMD government.

On Thursday last week, April 9, Mapoma announced an instant cancellation of Prime TV’s broadcasting licence and cited “public interest” for the action.

The cancellation of the broadcasting licence is pursuant to Section 29 (1) (j) and (k) of the IBA (amendment) Act of 2010 which provides that the Board may cancel a broadcasting licence if: “the cancellation of the licence is necessary in the interest of the public safety, security, peace, welfare or good order….”

The privately-owned Prime TV started broadcasting in April, 2013.

Reacting to that action, Mwale recalled how ardent Mapoma was on advocating free media, in her hey days.

He said at the formation of the MMD in 1990, there was an information and publicity committee where Mapoma was in the forefront in that committee.

“She was very prominent and vocal – you can confirm this with Honourable Mwaanga. I was the vice-chairman of the MMD information and publicity committee whose chairman was Honourable VJ Mwaanga in 1990. Mapoma, amongst other gallant women like Katongo Maine, Edith Nawakwi and others spent sleepless nights in condemning then ZNBC director general Dr [Steven] Moyo,” Mwale said in an interview.

“But I don’t know what has changed in Mapoma’s mind this time around for her to be in the forefront of trying to muzzle press freedom in our country.”

He added that amongst the luminaries who were in that MMD information and publicity committee, with Mapoma, were Amusaa Mwanamwambwa, Francis Nkandu, Arthur Yoyo, Ben Shawa, Ian Sikazwe, and others.

“We were holding meetings at my house – No.52 Kabulonga road in Lusaka. That’s where Josephine and many others used to come. We also had Fred M’membe that time; he knows very well the background that this lady played during the fight for multiparty democracy in 1990,” he noted.

Asked if Dr M’membe was part of the MMD information and publicity committee, Mwale answered: “no! He wasn’t in our committee.”

“He (Dr M’membe) was at the secretariat for a short time. He was at the secretariat which was headed by Dr Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika. The idea of having the committee was to make sure that ZNBC was acting professionally – to allow freedom of expression and so on,” he explained.

“I’m wondering whether it’s the same Josephine Mapoma that we had. She was one of the leading members of that committee but today she is a gang leader of muzzling press freedom in Zambia! It is puzzling.”

Mwale added: “I don’t know why she is now doing the same things which she spoke against.”

“She spoke against the one party State…Ask VJ Mwaanga about the role that Josephine Mapoma played to ensure that there is freedom of expression. If these people who I have mentioned, others late, saw these heinous crimes Josephine Mapoma is doing now against the Zambian people, they will be baffled,” Mwale said.

“Being the gang leader to trample freedoms and rights of expression, information! It’s really puzzling. I would like to confront her personally to say ‘are you the same Josephine Mapoma?’ When they say Josephine Mapoma, one would think she is a different person… She is now in wrong attire.

She is not the Josephine Mapoma that I knew.”

He underscored that Mapoma’s role to advocate press freedom and freedom of expression during the one party State was unparalleled.