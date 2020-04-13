PF shouldn’t use COVID-19 as a diversion – Kalaba

DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba says the PF should not use COVID-19 to divert from issues affecting Zambians such as non-payment of retirees and high mealie-meal prices.

Kalaba has advised the government to involve traditional leaders in the fight against the coronavirus.

In an interview, Kalaba urged the PF government to also give marketeers money to boost their businesses which have been affected by COVID-19.

“They (PF) are not taking this thing from a holistic perspective. Retirees have not been paid and they are not talking about it. We have got a situation of the cost of mealie-meal which keeps going high, the PF government has not talked about it. We have our marketeers who should be told if they can’t sell now, or they have challenges with their merchandise because of COVID-19, government must give them a bit of money. They have the money, why are they not giving them? Because they know who is selling at Maramba Market,” he said. “Why can’t they give them something for them to boost their business while they are waiting for COVID-19 to come down? All we are hearing are press statements, press statements. Where is the money to fight COVID-19? It should be seen by the people. Everybody must be a participant in the fight against COVID-19. It is not for a particular individual to gain political mileage.”

In reference to health minister Chitalu Chilufya, Kalaba said the fight against COVID-19 should not be for one person.

“The approach to COVID-19 must be multi-sectoral…we need to incorporate our own local people to get involved, get chief Mukuni involved in the fight against COVID-19 so that he can sensitise his people. We need the headmen to be involved,” he said.

Kalaba wondered why the Livingstone Museum was closed as this was a best place for people who are bored due to the closure of entertainment places, church gatherings as well as bars to relax as long as social distancing guidelines were implemented.

Kalaba said the measures to fight COVID-19 should not be implemented just because other countries are doing so.