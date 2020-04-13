Professionalism costs Prime TV licence

The “lock down” terminology has over the past weeks dominated not only our media space, but also our public discourse. This has been in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The terminology has become so popular that, typical of our easterner colleagues’ appetite for famous names, up to three babies, two boys and a girl, that were born in that part of the country over the past couple of weeks are already carrying the terminology as their names. Easterners also!

Away from that, whilst some of us saw the closure of Prime TV coming, I personally did not expect it to come at such a time as it did, when folks are supposed to be focusing on reconciliation. It is Easter for crying out loud and we as Zambians should know better that the level of forgiveness is one of the standards by which our Christianity, which we purport to espouse as one of our highest national values should be exhibited. Moreover, them doing it at the time when many governments world over have been busy locking down their nationals to protect them from COVID-19, obliges one to suppose that the Zambian government has had its sight set on locking down something else; Prime TV.

When I heard the news that the Prime TV broadcasting licence had just been revoked in public interest, I was almost compelled to relook up the words “public” and “interest” from the dictionary. I was like, really? Something must be wrong somewhere. Our government seems to still be living in the past, where the public media like ZBS, Times of Zambia and Daily Mail used to command a good following. Not any more! Zambians have moved on.

Maybe the government needs to come up with a commission of inquiry on this issue to answer the questions when, why and how public interest in public media waned or withered. After a serious retrospection and introspection, and a change in their way of doing things, a “tubalondole”, let’s seek the lost, exercise to try and boost the viewership of ZNBC would not be a bad idea.

From the viewership point of view, ZNBC has for some time played second fiddle to the private media. In fact, to put it in proper perspective, let me just say be it in radio or TV broadcasting, or indeed print media, it has private media houses that have been taking turns coming out tops as people’s favourite, with the public media settling for less. If you asked the public, in whose name and interest the government is purporting to have acted, what their viewer bias is like, seven out of ten will tell you that they prefer watching private television stations to ZNBC. So, which public are they talking about? Even the 30 per cent that will pretend to like watching ZNBC, only do so for their political bias and nothing more.

When government first announced that they had decided to sever business ties with Prime TV, I knew that was the beginning of the birth clamps that would culminate into the cancellation of the licence on 9th April 2020. Having been following the investigative journalism approach to going about their daily business that Prime TV had adopted as their modus operandi, I saw it coming, albeit not with perfect exactitude. Whoever hatched the plan that it be handled this way does not deserve a full pay. They did not do a good job on this one because all the moves that were being made in the build up to the day of their shame were quite obvious. Is that the best strategist in their fold? Zambians, see your leaders!

Has anyone ever heard of a family that has remained poor because the parents killed their best child who was intelligent and innovative because they saw them as competition and not a complement? That is what is happening between the PF government and Prime TV. When such a child is eliminated from the family, there is a very high temptation for the remaining siblings that, instead of putting their parents to task for their actions, they will rejoice in the hope that they will also find a chance to be the best in the family, forgetting that they may be the next sitting duck to be eliminated likewise. I hope that is not the position of the other media houses and if it be not, it is time they stood up for Prime TV.

To those who are busy waiting to hear the real reason that has made Prime TV to be closed, the answer is professionalism laced with creativity. Forget what is being claimed by the assailants. Are you not surprised that all this is coming at the backdrop of Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa’s effort to smoke the peace pipe and bury the hatchet with those he had perceivably offended?

But in adherence to the Biblical principle on respecting our parents so that our days on earth are made longer, Mr Shawa sought to reach out to government by way of a public apology, like one who had done something wrong when in fact not. He had to eat a humble pie which he, to all intents and purposes, never even had any reason to do so.

What then should Prime TV have done to avoid their indefinite lock down? Could there have been any course of action other than a public apology that would have changed the government’s mind on shutting them down? The answer is yes. Though I cannot agree more with those that are saying Prime TV could have avoided their closure, I beg to differ on the method. I have never believed in the “if you can’t beat them, join them” adage, especially when “joining them” entails settling for mediocrity.

From government’s point of view, Prime TV has been living on borrowed time, as the decision to close it was mooted the time they were seen to be what they have been; a fearless broadcaster who could not give government any chance to stark up their skeletons in their closets. All this time, government has been lurking around to find occasion to gag them. It was already a foregone matter that not even coronavirus could make them wait the moment they came across something that had a semblance of a chance to pounce on them.

Bill 10 debates, Zesco expose’, KZ sagas, FIC report analyses, hunger situation reports, electoral malpractices, inter alia, are some of the issues that Prime TV handled with the aplomb of a professional media house, much to its self-alienation from government. As if their reporting has not been exposing government’s inadequacies and shortcomings enough, their news analysis segment handled by the trio of the hard-hitting Mark Simuuwe, the multifaceted Nicholas Zithukule Phiri and the soft-spoken Kennedy Limwanya, has proven problematic to the guilty listener because this trident has inherent capacity to bring out jaw-dropping insights out of any news item.

With 2021 fast approaching, the biggest risk that any government that thrives on information asymmetry can be dumb to run is to go into the election under the Prime TV cameras, who does that? The fact that Prime TV and its radio version, Joy FM, have been such a breath of fresh air in both TV and radio broadcasting, and especially that they have relentlessly been arousing the Zambian populace to cultivate an interest in national matters through so many platforms, does not sit well with the government.

It is very unfortunate that unlike other governments that focus on the positives of criticism, our own is the type that only appreciates boot lickers and praise singers. To them, anyone with a divergent view is a doomsayer who has to be dismissed with anything they feel would inflict maximum pain, if not death. I know someone will say Prime TV was overdoing its criticism, that is relative! What is your unit of measurement? Just how much of something is too much of it all depends on your viewpoint, trust me.

And you Topstar, see now how far the battle you started has gone! How will you see your relatives when they fall sick in the industrial area because ZNBC won’t show such? Without any intention to sound racist, I want to remind you that Prime TV is Zambian, and by mere virtue of you being in a partnership with the government of Zambia, so are you with Prime TV too. An apology even as you await their lawsuit cannot be a bad idea for you, can it?

Unless you have no intentions of doing business in Zambia beyond the tenure of your accomplices, you should start sanitising your way of doing business. Do not just do as they say, have your say too. Moreover, the owner of the do as I say power that they used to posses got it back. They are now just as plain as you are, if you also are. Know and respect all your partners in your business and do what is right.

Going forward, government needs to be reminded to respect the media as the fourth estate of the State after the judiciary, the legislature and the executive. Unlike governments, which have expiry dates, the four estates transcend government eras. The government needs to restrain itself from practicing tendencies that aim at muzzling the media. That is a clear affront to the tenets and fabric of democracy. Those in power should also be reminded to use the public media fairly because they will one day find themselves on the receiving end of its biasness. Ask the doctor from Luanshya. If you know, you know.

Madam Mapoma, how is your IBA doing? What is your real issue, if any, with Prime TV? Do you remember Mr Andeleki from the registrar of societies of the yesteryears? Pray, bind and cast that spirit so that it does not reincarnate itself through your IBA.

Like I have already alluded to, this is the time that everyone in the business of selling news, whether via public, private or social media houses, should come together and show solidarity with Prime TV. I am struggling to identify my category though, but I stand with Prime TV, do you?