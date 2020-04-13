Sialubalo calls for end to ‘dependency syndrome’

SINAZONGWE member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says it is extremely sad that Zambians are now hit below the belt because those in leadership took everything for granted.

In an interview after donating buckets and hand sanitizers to people in his constituency, Sialubalo said the country was now living on hand-to-mouth situation.

“It is extremely sad that Zambians are now hit below the belt because those in leadership took everything for granted. We don’t even have enough food to sustain or feed our own people in an event that we have a total lockdown even for a week,” he said. “I don’t even think that we have enough money, so we need to work on having reserves be it on our staple food, at least reserves that can sustain a country for five years.”

Sialubalo noted that Zambia was still dependent on donors.

“And now what has happened is that the donors we depend on are the most-hard hit with this coronavirus. We don’t see them coming back to our aid soon because they have to put their house in order. And my biggest fear is the aftermath of COVID-19, those who will survive they will be hit economically. We should learn to build up reserves whether it’s our food…food and also monetary,” Sialubalo said. “Out of this situation in which we are as a country, I think the biggest lesson we have learnt is that dependency syndrome should come to an end especially that we are above 55 years as a country from the time we got our independence.”

He said the current situation required collective responsibility and not finger pointing.

However, Sialubalo said it was very important for those chosen to serve the public to be patriotic and make prudent decisions that were in best interest of the country.

“As for now we have just joined the bandwagon and trying to do whatever anyone feels you can do to help the community. Being area MP, I thought I should do something for my people to help them protect themselves from catching this coronavirus because waiting for government nothing will happen,” he said.

“Government is overwhelmed and it is servicing debts such that helping people with masks and sanitizers in such a situation becomes a problem.”

Sialubalo said it was important to help one another at this crucial time.

“As much as we would have loved to lockdown our country as a measure to stop the spreading of coronavirus, it’s now clear that we can’t entirely say everything should be under lockdown – it’s not possible. It’s not tenable to put everything under lockdown especially under the current economic challenges,” Sialubalo explained.

“Look at the people in Maamba, Siansowa, Sinazeze, who are selling kapenta there in capital [Lusaka] for around K400. Out of that K400 a poor woman will go from point A to B, maybe making a profit of K40 and that same money can’t be kept because it has to feed the entire family. Meaning they will have one meal a day and now if you tell those people that they have to observe total a lockdown, what will kill them is not coronavirus but hunger. This is why as a country we need to have reserves to cushion the burden people are facing. We need to balance up things and help those who are moving up and down.”

He disclosed that in his donations, public places such clinics and markets were targeted because they were most at risk.