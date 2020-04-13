It was Lord James Atkin of the House of Lords who stated quite potently and now oft-quoted that the law does not fall silent in times of emergency, including war as was the case when he dissented in the famous case of ” Liversidge versus Anderson” [1942] AC 206. I will not go into the analysis of the case because the paraphrase contains the gist of the tenor of this article.

Law must continue to operate even under emergencies of any description because as the International Commission of Jurists found related in their publication, “State of Emergency”, civil liberties and human rights are more precarious and must therefore be more protected during times of emergency.

The Rule of Law must continue and much more so during times of emergency. The state is much more dangerous during states of emergency because that is when its powers can be arbitrarily used and misused in the name of protecting the lives of citizens, in the name of national security, in the name of public health, in the name of the public interest, in the name of maintaining law and order. To prevent excesses and arbitrariness in their exercise of powers during states of emergency, the development and implementation of democracy has required that states of emergency be declared following pre-existing legal strictures and not made-as-one goes, laws and practices. The procedures and processes for invoking these states of emergency must be available in pre-existing laws. The practices of law enforcement agencies must be founded in pre-existing laws. The duration of the emergency must generally be predetermined.

In the United States, even the response to war or an attack on the United States must be authorised by Congress before the President can declare war. This is to prevent excesses. There are all types of laws already pre-existing in democratic countries that must be invoked. Right now Donald Trump has invoked pre-existing laws to require companies to produce medicines and masks.

The Judiciary must be autonomous and independent and strong during a state of emergency so that it is not overrun by the blotted executive authority during a state of emergency. The Emancipator Abraham Lincoln wanted to remove the power of Habeas Corpus from the Supreme Court during the Civil War. The Supreme Court demurred. After 911, the Patriot Act enacted that those accused of terrorism must be outside the law. The Supreme Court again demurred, as it should be.

Around the world, there are so many class action lawsuits against insurance companies, banks and bug companies who are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 crises. I am keeping track of all those cases. In Malawi and Canada, Immigration authorities have been enjoined from departing non-citizens due to Covid-19.

The Law IS Not Silent During Any State of Emergency.

Dr Hamalengwa is a Law Teacher.