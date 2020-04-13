Zambia records 2 more COVID cases

HEALTH minister Chitalu Chilufya this afternoon announced two more positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the cumulative number of laboratory confirmed cases in the country to 45.

Zambia recorded the first positive case of COVID-19, 26 days ago, on March 18.

At the 24th update at his office in Lusaka, Dr Chilufya disclosed that there were two positive cases recorded, in the last 24 hours.

The minister said 123 tests were conducted and that out of that number, “we recorded two new cases.”

“In the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 and that brings the total of cases of COVID-19 to 45,” Dr Chilufya said, adding that the first case was of the wife of the person that was diagnosed positive on Sunday from Makeni, Lusaka.

The other case is the daughter of the confirmed case, “that is the spouse-to-be of the deceased man in Kafue.”

“That daughter in that household has equally tested positive. Kafue, therefore has recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 and Kafue is in our spotlight,” he noted.

He also appealed to citizens to ensure that they protect the next person as they cough or sneeze.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya conveyed a message from President Edgar Lungu to Zambians that there was no value in hiding, if anybody came into contact with a potential coronavirus carrier.

“There is no punishment that is apportioned when you avail yourself. We have rapid response teams to help. You are going to protect yourself, your family members and the rest of the community if you cooperate,” said Dr Chilufya.

“So, the message from the President today is cooperate, cooperate, cooperate. Take this fight [against] COVID-19 personal. Implement these measures at personal level, at family level…”