A govt of closures

It seems Edgar Lungu sees regulatory bodies as tools for crushing institutions that try to stand in his way “like a tonne of bricks”.
Edgar has used the Zambia Revenue Authority to close down The Post.
It’s not a secret that Edgar tried very hard to kill The Mast in its infancy.
This week he has used the so-called Independent Broadcasting Authority to close down Prime Television.
And this is not the first time Edgar has used the Independent Broadcasting Authority to close down a television or radio station. Many more have been closed before.
As we have stated before, there’s no government of this country that has closed more news media outlets than this of Edgar. In fact, all the governments of this country added together do not come anywhere near Edgar’s record.
Edgar has also used the office of the Registrar of Societies to close some political parties. He closed Harry Kalaba’s Democratic Party in this way. It took a court order to reopen the Democratic Party.
Today Chishimba Kambwili’s NDC still remains closed by the Registrar of Societies.
Where will this end?
Democracy stands opposed to the idea of common will by all citizens in a state. Modern mass societies are characterised by a variety of interests, world views and beliefs; as such, no single government or political organisation can embody the interests of all society. Governance in the 21st century yearns for diverse political parties thriving towards common principles of freedom, justice and solidarity, for different causes and different groupings of society. It is now harder for homogeneity in any system of governance. A modern re-shared principle of term limits for presidents’ stems from the premise that societies evolve, interests shift and change is inevitable. It is important to note the synonymous nature of ideological progression and the rule of law.
