Local contractors in $1bn benefit from FQM

LOCAL contractors and suppliers have benefited from First Quantum Minerals to the tune of US$1 billion in the last year, latest figures from the company have revealed.

The mining giant’s Kansanshi Mining Plc subsidiary spent $958,767,110 locally in 2019, while $659,712 was spent by Kalumbila Minerals Ltd at Sentinel mine. According to a statement, this equates to 88 per cent and 80 per cent of the mines’ total spend respectively.

The company’s Roads Division alone spent $152,815,503 within Zambia – 72 per cent of its total expenditure for the year.

“In partnership with local town councils, it has stabilised roads in Solwezi, Kalumbila and other districts that were previously in a deplorable condition and presented a danger to road users,” reads the statement. “The Roads Division is responsible for the construction and continuous maintenance of the roads and infrastructure on all First Quantum Minerals operations in Zambia, as well as development of the roads infrastructure of the communities in which it operates.”

FQM country manager General Kingsley Chinkuli said because of the company’s intensive use of infrastructure, FQM had recognised the transport sector as an important component of the economy and a common tool used for development.

“The relationship between the quantity and quality of transport infrastructure and the level of economic development is apparent,” he said.

He added that to promote transparency and accountability, FQM adhered to the procurement procedures and laws of Zambia and strives to procurement from Zambian registered business.

“It is entirely right and proper that mines are open to scrutiny and held accountable for their actions, and indeed First Quantum goes to great lengths to ensure it is transparent in its corporate operations and sustainability programmes,” said General Chinkuli.

Projects that the company’s Road Division in recent years include a 2,800m runway at Solwezi, another 2,800m runway at Kalumbila, the earthworks and internal roads for the Kansanshi copper smelter, and the earthworks and internal roads for the new Sentinel mine process plant.

They also include a 32 km access road to the newly developed Sentinel mine at Kalumbila, a 15km access road to the new copper smelter and various roads around Solwezi, including the main access road to Kansanshi Mine.