Lungu orders COVID-19 mass screening in Kafue

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has ordered combing and mass screening in Kafue, starting tomorrow, having declared it an infected area.

The lockdown of Kafue comes after the town recorded three cases of COVID-19.

Health minister Chitalu Chilufya announced yesterday that President Lungu had authorised invocation of provisions of the public health Act SI 21 and 22 particularly Section 5 (1) and read together with Section 12 (2) to restrict movements into and out of Kafue.

He said the residents of Kafue must mandatorily stay at home and support the health workforce that would be conducting mass screening and targeted testing to ensure that the extent of the challenge in the area was established.

“Kafue has been designated and could potentially spread the infection to the rest of the country through Lusaka and through Mazabuka…” Dr Chilufya said at the 25th COVID-19 daily update in Lusaka.

He reminded people that a Kafue man who died due to COVID-19 had a very busy outlet within Kafue town where he was selling fish and that a lot of people in Kafue used to go to that shop.

“Remember that the deceased had a contact that had tested positive. It is important for the people of Kafue to remember that this is not punitive but timely and going to ensure that we do not allow a small flame to escalate into a huge raging fire,” Dr Chilufya said.

The minister also said all hospitals in Lusaka were directed to ensure that in all the medical, pediatric wards and in the out-patient departments, patients who present with fever or with respiratory symptoms were tested for COVID-19.

“All people who appear as persons brought in dead will need to be swabbed for COVID-19. This is to ensure that we up the game in terms of case-finding, so that we isolate cases early and ensure that the contact tracing follows,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya disclosed that Zambia did not record any positive case of COVID-19 yesterday, out of the 43 tests done.

“In the last 24 hours, Zambia did not record any laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. Out of the 43 that we conducted, we did not record any positive case of COVID-19,” revealed Dr Chilufya

“This therefore leaves the cumulative number of cases of COVID-19 at 45 with two deaths, 30 recoveries and leaving 13 under our care in various facilities. Our patients are stable, including the 74-year-old man who was surviving on intermittent oxygen support.”

According to the Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected some 1,930,780 people and killed at least 120,450 worldwide – by press time yesterday.

The US alone has 582,000 infections with more than 23,000 deaths.